SIOUX CITY -- Patients who may have lung cancer, lymphoma or an infectious disease that affects the lungs no longer need to travel outside of Siouxland for testing or undergo an invasive surgical procedure to obtain a diagnosis.
UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's recently acquired highly specialized equipment to do endobronchial ultrasound (EBUS), a technique that allows a pulmonologist to visualize the airways leading to the lungs and perform a biopsy of the lungs and surrounding lymph nodes without surgery.
"It's a very highly specialized form of bronchoscopy, a procedure where we have a scope with a camera in front of it. It helps to visualize the bronchial tree of the patient," explained Dr. Sandeep Gupta, a pulmonologist with UnityPoint Clinic Pulmonology and Critical Care. "It has an ultrasound probe on top of that camera, so it helps us to visualize the lymph nodes, which are present outside the areas."
Before the Sioux City hospital obtained the technology, Gupta said patients had to travel to Omaha or Sioux Falls for EBUS or have mediastinoscopy, a surgical procedure done under general anesthesia.
"They place a cut in the neck. Then they go and take a big chunk of that lymph node out, so that was more invasive for the patients," Gupta said of mediastinoscopy.
Patients having EBUS arrive at UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's in the morning. In the procedure room, they are put under general anesthesia or moderate sedation. Then, the bronchoscope is inserted into their mouth, down their throat into their trachea.
"We visualize the whole trachea and bronchial tree," he said. "Then we know from the anatomy, after we have looked at the CAT scan, where the lymph node is. We bring the scope back close to that part of that airway. We switch on the ultrasound. We look at the lymph node through the wall of the airway. We pass the needle through that airway multiple times into that lymph node and we aspirate the specimen through that."
The procedure takes about half an hour. With pathology onsite, Gupta said a diagnosis is made immediately.
"We have pathology right in the room, which can tell us -- 'Does it look like cancer? Does it look like infection? Does it look like lymphoma?' They can help in that diagnosis," he said. "That's very good for the patients. They walk out knowing what they have."
For patients who have a lung mass that may be cancerous and/or a history of smoking. Gupta said it's imperative to know whether cancer has spread outside of the lung in between the lung segments.
"If it is there, then they might not be a candidate for surgery," he said. "If we do the aspiration and we don't find cancer there, then these patients can qualify for surgery and get cured of cancer. If we find cancer there, they can still qualify for having a lung resection, but then they might need chemotherapy or we might come back and say, 'We cannot take the lung cancer out and you might only benefit from chemotherapy and radiation.' It does help in the staging of lung cancer."