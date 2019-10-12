From left, expectant mother Mayfe Patino, of Sioux City, talks with Alyssa Sackett, pediatric injury prevention coordinator for UnityPoint Health – St. Luke's, during an interview about safe sleep kits at the Sioux City hospital.
SIOUX CITY -- Mayfe Patino said she was surprised to learn that a blanket placed in a crib with a baby could increase the child's risk of suffocation. The Sioux City woman, who is expecting a boy, was also alarmed by how often infant sleep-related deaths occur.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, some 3,500 babies in the United States die suddenly and unexpectedly in their sleep each year.
"It could happen to anyone. In one of the education videos that I saw at the Crittenton Center, it happened to a nurse. It doesn't discriminate," said Patino, who now has a safe place to lay her son down for the night or a nap when he arrives, thanks to St. Luke's Pediatric Injury Prevention Program.
Over the last three years, Alyssa Sackett, the Sioux City hospital's pediatric injury prevention coordinator, said St. Luke's has recorded at least seven sleep-related infant deaths.
"I just decided it's time we need to do something about it. We need to provide more education in our community. We need make sure people are aware of how they can impact keeping their own child sleeping safely," she said.
Sudden unexpected infant death (SUID) is the death of an infant less than 1 year of age that occurs suddenly and unexpectedly, and whose cause of death is not immediately obvious prior to investigation. About half of sudden unexpected infant deaths are due to sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), the sudden death of an apparently healthy infant less than 1 year of age that remains unexplained after a thorough investigation. Accidental suffocation and strangulation also fall under the larger category of SUID.
To prevent sleep-related deaths, the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends placing a baby on his or her back on a firm sleep surface, such as a crib or bassinet with a tight-fitting sheet. The use of soft bedding, including crib bumpers, blankets, pillows and soft toys, should be avoided.
After Sackett came upon a website for Cribs for Kids, a safe-sleep education and distribution program for low-income families that seeks to reduce the risk of injury and death of infants due to unsafe sleep environments, she reached out to St. Luke's Children's Miracle Network director Anne Holmes. The nonprofit, which raises money for children's health care services and programs, and a community donor provided funding for the kits, which were purchased from Cribs for Kids. Each kit contains a cribette, fitted sheet, pacifier, children's book, safe sleep information, and sleep sack, a wearable blanket, which Sackett said is one of the safest options for keeping a baby warm through the night.
Sackett partnered with the HOPES (Healthy Opportunities for Parents to Experience Success) Program, Lutheran Services in Iowa, the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children and the Crittenton Center to identify community members who would benefit from a kit.
Kenzie Thomsen, a family support worker for the Crittenton Center, said finding the money to purchase a crib is a struggle for many of her clients.
"Cribs are so expensive. I know a lot of my clients don't have the means to purchase one," she said. "It's just an amazing program. I think it's really beneficial for Sioux City to have this."
Patino heard about the kits from Thomsen while taking classes at the Crittenton Center. She encourages other expectant mothers in need to reach out to community organizations so that they can wrap their services around them.
The first section of St. Joseph Mercy hospital at 21st and Court streets, erected in the fall of 1890 and purchased by the hospital after previous quarters at 28th and Jennings streets proved to be inadequate.
In the early 1970s, St. Joseph and St. Vincent, a hospital operated by the Benedictine Sisters at 6th and Jennings streets in Sioux City, joined forces to begin the city's first hospital-based ambulance service. Groundbreaking ceremonies were held in 1979 for a new $28 million hospital adjacent to St. Vincent's, the present site of Mercy Medical Center.
"Everyone is in a different place. For some, it's limited income. Some people don't have the father in the picture, like myself, and don't have that support," Patino said. "Because of this program I was able to be provided that."
Sackett, who said she has the resources in place to continue providing kits, said education in combination with the kits is key in reducing sleep-related infant deaths in the community. She said some parents want to place twins or triplets together in the crib, which is unsafe, as is napping with a baby on the couch or in a cushioned chair.
"Maybe it's a parent that thinks, 'I'm just going to rest my eyes while rocking my child,' and they fall asleep. We've seen where they've dropped their child or their child has fallen into a couch cushion," she said. "It's important anytime your child is going to take a nap or sleeping for the night to make sure they're in a crib."