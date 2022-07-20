Urban Native Center of Sioux City launches Intertribal Contest Pow-Wow on Saturday in Riverside Park

SIOUX CITY — This Saturday and Sunday at Sioux City's Riverside Park will be a time of celebrating, competing and coming together.

The Urban Native Center of Sioux City is hosting an "Intertribal Contest Pow-Wow" on July 23 & 24 at Riverside Park Shelter #3 which will feature food, dancing, a blessing of the ground and recognition of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Men.

According to a press release, contest pow-wow activities begin at noon on Saturday with a gourd dance. Following that, there will be a grand entry at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. and a supper break at 5 p.m. On Sunday, the gourd dance starts at the same time and the grand entry gets going at 1 p.m. Events then come to a close at 8 p.m.

There are dance categories for men and women that start at age 7 and go up over 50 years old. Eventgoers can also participate in a special two-step for "sweethearts."

In addition, attendees will hear special honor songs for: Adam Zendejas, Terry Ray McCauley, Ashlee Aldrich and Ashleigh Wabasha who was found dead on the Santee Sioux Indian Reservation in Northeast Nebraska in April 2022 after being reported missing for almost a month.

The event is free and open to the public and is intended for any and all dancers.