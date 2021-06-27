URMED intensifies passion for medical service in rural settings

“I always have wonderful things to say about URMED,” says Glienke, a 2009 BVU graduate, whose 2008 internship at BVRMC in Storm Lake confirmed his decision to go into medicine and, ultimately, helped serve as a precursor to the URMED program. “I am frequently interacting with graduates who completed the program and have their future plans more in focus. Many of these individuals keep a strong connection to rural practice, and all share how impactful URMED was in sharpening their career goals.”

“One of the biggest benefits of my URMED experience involves the conversations I had and the connections I made with our local doctors,” Matsuda says. “Being able to ask them so many questions will benefit me as I continue my career in medical school.”

Barten and Matsuda relate their gratitude for an URMED program founded more than a decade ago, an effort they envision will continue paying dividends for them and the communities they will one day serve.

“Every appointment throughout my experience was a highlight for me,” Barten says. “I observed doctors treating everyone from a newborn to a 93-year-old. They were excellent teachers who communicated so well with their patients, explaining complex diseases and symptoms in an understandable way.”