USD student from Sioux City named Truman Scholar

VERMILLION, S.D. -- While working as a massage therapist in Sioux City, Cassie Thompson has encountered clients with a slew of complicated medical conditions that cause them chronic pain.

"I just really became frustrated with a lack of understanding that we had about really good efficacious ways to treat pain," said Thompson, who spends a great deal of time supporting patients in hospice care.

Thompson graduated from North High School in 2002. But, is was years later that she would enroll in classes at the University of South Dakota. She is now a senior majoring in medical biology and cellular and molecular neuroscience.

"I'm much older than the traditional student. I didn't have the opportunity to go to college straight out of high school," she said.

Thompson's educational path seems to have served her well. She was one of 58 college students from 53 institutions in 2022 to be named a Truman Scholar.

The Truman Scholarship Foundation is a living memorial to 33rd U.S. President Harry S. Truman. It was created by his friends and family after his death in 1972. Truman, who often spoke about the importance of promoting young leaders, envisioned a program for students that would encourage educated citizenship and political responsibility, according to the foundation's website.

The foundation identifies aspiring leaders when they are college juniors and rewards their commitments to careers in public service with a prestigious $30,000 scholarship. As it sought to select this year's recipients, the foundation reviewed 705 files from 275 institutions. Thompson is only the 18th Truman Scholar to ever come from USD.

"I want to go to medical school," said Thompson, who plans to pursue dual Doctor of Medicine and Master of Public Health degrees. "I'd like to work on a lot of different levels. I'm hoping to end up somewhere where I'm helping to get resources to places where they need to be."

Thompson is currently conducting research on the neurobiology of pain and how that affects learning and memory. She's using the leech, which has a relatively simple nervous system, in her research.

"We're trying to do sort of condition diversion experiments to see if the leeches are capable of learning to avoid different preferences and, then, we're going to use different drugs to help affect different neurobiological systems to see if that helps change the behavior back to more like a baseline to see if that helps their pain," she explained.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Thompson co-founded The Siouxland COVID Safety Alliance in Sioux City. The advocacy group distributed tens of thousands of masks and collaborated with multiple community agencies advocating for equitable evidence-based practices.

"A lot of it started with just really wanting to get information out to the community and also wanting to make sure they had access to PPE. One of the biggest things for me was following the emerging science and trying to communicate that to the public, so we built a community online on Facebook," Thompson said. "That was a really important thing for us to do."

Prestigious honor

Thompson said an advisor in the honors program at USD encouraged her to apply for the scholarship, which she described as an "intense process." In addition to completing the actual application, Thompson participated in a panel interview.

"There were a number of essay questions that were pretty in-depth and, then, you had to come up with a policy proposal, which was also very in-depth," she said. "The application itself took a lot of time and it required a lot of introspection, so you really had to stop and think about what you cared about, what was important to you, where you saw yourself, different goals you had."

On a Monday near the end of the spring semester, Thompson received an email from her advisor asking her if she would participate in an interview about being a nontraditional student.

"I was mildly suspicious. We had two other finalists from USD; and we had all kind of been commiserating with each other about the stress of the process. They had both heard they'd been rejected and I hadn't heard anything yet, but their names were also at the beginning of the alphabet, so I thought maybe it was just an alphabetical thing," she said.

Thompson agreed to the interview in Aalfs Auditorium. A microphone was placed on her and she looked toward spotlights as she was peppered with questions. All of a sudden, the university's president, Sheila Gestring, and a host of other faculty members emerged from behind a burgundy curtain to reveal Thompson had been selected to receive the scholarship.

"It was really exciting. It was just kind of shocking, overwhelming," she recalled. "When you apply to a prestigious or a nationally competitive scholarship, you don't go into it with a lot of expectations. You just do your best and put your best out there and see what happens. So, finding out that if was actually a reality was hard to believe."

This week, Thompson was slated to be in Liberty, Missouri, for Truman Scholars Leadership Week. The event gives scholars the opportunity to meet other scholars, engage in professional development, work on group projects and be honored at an awards ceremony.

"They want to empower people who want to be change agents, who want to do things in the world to make it a better place," Thompson said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.