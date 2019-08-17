SIOUX CITY -- Would you like our iced latte with whole milk or almond milk? And would you like it with one squirt or two squirts of dark Mexican chocolate?
"We actually have a milk chocolate in addition to dark chocolate," Dale Lynam said, taking an order behind a counter. "Personally, I prefer dark chocolate because it isn't too sweet."
Lynam has been taste-testing many types of lattes, gourmet coffees, teas and smoothies lately. That's because he and his wife, Lynn Lynam, have opened Vine & Branches Coffee, a new organic coffee, tea and smoothie shop at 3085 Floyd Blvd.
New to town? Looking for a good, fresh spot to add to your regular rotation? Here are 25 restaurants, bars, bakeries and more across Siouxland…
"I always thought of myself as an Americano and straight black coffee drinker," Dale Lynam, a Sioux City native, explained. "Since opening up shop three months ago, my tastes have expanded greatly."
Not only is Lynam discovering what different coffees taste like, he is also learning where they come from.
"We do plenty of research before committing to a coffee or tea company," he said. "We only work with companies who treat farmers well and give back to their communities."
Vine & Branches Coffee's Dale and Lynn Lynam use real fruit in smoothies, locally sourced honey for teas and fair trade beans for their lattes, cappuccino and cold-pressed coffees.
Earl Horlyk, Sioux City Journal
In addition, everything at Vine & Branches is as organic as possible. This includes coffee, tea and even flavorings.
"When we make drinks, we automatically go light on the syrup," Lynn Lynam said while making a black cherry-chocolate smoothie. "That makes it a bit healthier."
A stay-at-home mom who home-schools the couple's five children, Lynn encouraged her husband to start a new business.
"We did plenty of research and came to the opinion that a coffee shop was the easiest in terms of starting," Lynn Lynam said.
Well, it would be if Vine & Branches was your typical coffee shop.
Indeed, there are plans to add soups, salads and sandwiches to their menu. Plus Lynn would like to bring her organic soaps and gift items into the shop.
If the Lynams sound like an entrepreneurial family, it's because they are. But they have a spiritual side as well.
The name of their store comes from John 15:1-5 in the Bible, where Jesus represents the vine and branches represent everyone else.
Similarly, a passage from 1 Corinthians 16:14 can be seen on a pillar inside the cozy coffeehouse. It reads: "Let all that you do be done in love."
Dale Lynam would like to see more families as customers at Vine & Branches. This is why the store is stocked with board games for kids to play while parents relax with a hot or cold beverage.
"Coffee shops aren't just coffee shops anymore," he said. "They are places to meet, hang out and just feel comfortable."
"That's what I want Vine & Branches to be for our customers," Dale added.
