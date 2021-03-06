WATCH NOW: Art exhibit highlights talent of Siouxland elementary students

"Isn't this amazing! It's just incredible that a child of that age could do that," Debra Marqusee, the Art Center's education coordinator, said of Alahna's work, which earned second place among first graders.

In fact, a first-grader just happens to also be this year's overall Best of Show winner. Kinsey Fontenot, of Spaulding Park Elementary School, received the honor for her tempera painting "Birch Tree in the Fall."

"Some of these pieces, I really find it hard to believe that they're so young. There's some really good work here," Marqusee said. "The beautiful thing is that at the Art Center we frame everything and the children can take it home with them and hang it on the wall for years and years."

While walking around the exhibit, which is on display now through April 11, Behrens was struck by Schleswig Elementary School second grader Paul Nar's watercolor "Koi Fish."

"There's no way I ever would've thought of drawing a fish like that. I would've drawn a fish in profile. I wouldn't have drawn a fish from above with its tail in swish mode. I would've probably drawn a fish from Pepperidge Farm Goldfish," he said with a chuckle.