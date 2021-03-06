 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Art exhibit highlights talent of Siouxland elementary students
WATCH NOW: Art exhibit highlights talent of Siouxland elementary students

Youth Art Month Fabric

Sioux City Art Center Education Coordinator Debra Marqusee talks about "Monster School Pictures" a fabric artwork created by Westwood Elementary School third graders under the direction of instructor Corrine Weece. The piece is one of 72 works made by K-5 students, which are on display at the Art Center through April 11.

 Dolly Butz

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Art Center's third-floor gallery space is brimming with elementary school children's imaginative use of color, shape, texture, line and other elements of art.

Among the 72 works displayed in the 32nd annual juried Youth Art Month Exhibition, you'll find drawings, paintings and mixed media pieces depicting owls, cats, monsters and even some people wearing face masks. The artworks were selected by artist and educator Cory Knedler, who chairs the department of art at the University of South Dakota, out of more than 270 submissions from kindergarten through fifth grade students. 

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a virtual reception and awards ceremony was held for the young Siouxland artists via Zoom on Feb. 14. 

"Especially with these kids, it's all about following what the teacher's telling you to do. You're just learning, but within that, you can see all the imagination and the skill that some kids have," Art Center Director Todd Behrens said. 

The talent level is so high, that in some cases, the works on display look more like they were created by someone much older than a pint-sized Picasso in the making.

Youth Art Month Exhibit

Debra Marqusee, Sioux City Art Center education coordinator, and Art Center Director Todd Behrens talk about the 32nd annual juried Youth Art Month Exhibition: Elementary School Students, which is now on display at the Art Center through April 11. 

Alahna Marr's "Donuts," for example, depicts six donuts springing forth from a yellow background. The Westwood Elementary School first-grader used paint, oil pastel and charcoal to created the lifelike baked goods. 

"Isn't this amazing! It's just incredible that a child of that age could do that," Debra Marqusee, the Art Center's education coordinator, said of Alahna's work, which earned second place among first graders. 

Youth Art Month Donuts

Westwood Elementary School first grader Alahna Marr's "Donuts" is part of the 32nd annual juried Youth Art Month Exhibition.

In fact, a first-grader just happens to also be this year's overall Best of Show winner. Kinsey Fontenot, of Spaulding Park Elementary School, received the honor for her tempera painting "Birch Tree in the Fall." 

"Some of these pieces, I really find it hard to believe that they're so young. There's some really good work here," Marqusee said. "The beautiful thing is that at the Art Center we frame everything and the children can take it home with them and hang it on the wall for years and years."

Youth Art Month

Spaulding Park Elementary School first grader Kinsey Fontenot's tempera painting "Birch Tree in the Fall" was awarded Best of Show in the 32nd annual juried Youth Art Month Exhibition: Elementary School Students. 

While walking around the exhibit, which is on display now through April 11, Behrens was struck by Schleswig Elementary School second grader Paul Nar's watercolor "Koi Fish."

"There's no way I ever would've thought of drawing a fish like that. I would've drawn a fish in profile. I wouldn't have drawn a fish from above with its tail in swish mode. I would've probably drawn a fish from Pepperidge Farm Goldfish," he said with a chuckle. 

Youth Art Month Cats

Gehlen Catholic Elementary School third-graders Jocelyn Munoz's "Fancy Cat," left, and Quade Weiland's "Lonely Cat" are shown at the Sioux City Art Center.

Marqusee, who has an affinity for cats, was quite taken by the color choices and shapes used by Gehlen Catholic Elementary School third-graders Jocelyn Munoz and Quade Weiland to depict felines. Jocelyn earned a Curator's Choice honor for her "Fancy Cat," while Quade earned second place among third graders for his "Lonely Cat." 

"I think the two cats are just really quite lovely," Marqusee said. "I loved the mixed media part of it -- the crayon and then the watercolor. It just really pops out. It's so cute."

Next year's exhibit, Marqusee said, will feature high school students' creations. She anticipates seeing a lot of clay and sculpture.

Youth Art Month Art

Among the 72 works displayed in the 32nd annual juried Youth Art Month Exhibition, you'll find drawings, paintings and mixed media pieces depicting owls, cats, monsters and even some people wearing facemasks.

Video

Visit siouxcityjournal.com to see a video of Sioux City Art Center Education Coordinator Debra Marqusee talking about the Youth Art Month Exhibition.

