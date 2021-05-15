WATCH NOW: Demand for RVs high, supply short amid COVID-19 pandemic

LE MARS, Iowa -- Interest in RVs has been trending upward over the past five years, but it was the global COVID-19 pandemic that created a horde of first-time campers.
They flocked to RV dealerships across the country, including Fedders Marine & RV in Le Mars, to find their own relaxing retreats on wheels. They shunned hotels for vacation accommodations and, instead, parked their new RVs in various campgrounds and parks.
Thirteen million U.S. households camped in an RV in 2020, up 1.6 million from the year before, according to Kampgrounds of America's annual North American Camping Report. The report says an estimated 9.6 million households own an RV, an increase of 2.6 million households from 2019.
"It's just become a popular thing again. But, I think what definitely drove it home was, 'We need to get out and about and enjoy our space and fresh air,'" Hunter Fedders said of the thought process of new RV owners during the pandemic. "If they want to go five minutes down the road or five hours, the choice is theirs. They have the power to go wherever; and they have the place to stay and everything's right there."
Today's RVs have all the comforts of home, so campers are certainly not roughing it in the wilderness. Fireplaces, king-sized beds, spacious bathrooms with walk-in showers and double sinks, huge flat screen TVs, WiFi extenders and in-camper 4G services are just some of the luxuries that RV living affords. And, if you don't have a big pickup truck to tow it, no problem. Fedders said RVs are much lighter and more efficient than they used to be.
"I see we're trending now toward more people without big trucks in the Midwest. It's good that the RV industry is adjusting to that curve and making things lighter and able to be hauled by SUVs and smaller trucks," he said.
Data from a recent RV Industry Association survey revealed that people who purchased RVs since the onset of the pandemic tend to take shorter trips and prefer state parks. Less than one-third of new RV owners took trips more than 300 miles in length. Fifty-four percent of new buyers opted to stay closer to home with trips under 200 miles.
Fedders said Yankton, South Dakota, which is nearby Lewis and Clark Lake, is a hotspot for local campers, as well as the Okoboji, Iowa, area.
And, RVs aren't just for vacation. Fedders said wind turbine technicians and travel nurses, for example, are living out of them.
"The past three years, definitely, we've seen more folks working and staying and home schooling out of campers," he said.
High demand
Fedders said the inventory at the RV dealership's lot, which is located at 16155 Highway 75, certainly is smaller than it once was. He said getting RVs in stock at the moment is difficult.
"The country's seeing shortages in everything, so the factories are extremely backed up," he said. "Getting product in is a lot harder. As you can see, our lot is a lot smaller looking than normal. That's just because during the pandemic there were layoffs in the factories and factory shutdowns. People didn't want to come to work because of the pandemic and, then, getting parts that maybe came from overseas. It just created this huge backup and, now, we're kind of feeling the effects of that."
Fedders, who is working with a couple from Oregon who can't find an RV out west, said he expects the shortage to iron out by fall. While there aren't as many models available as there should be, Fedders said customers still have options; and interest rates are in their favor.
"It might be a little trickier to get exactly what you want, but I always tell people to give us a call. We'll definitely try to get you into something that fits your needs," he said. "It's kind of like the housing market. If you find something you like, you better get an offer in on it quick, because tomorrow it might not be there. That's exactly what we're seeing right now, too."
When shopping for an RV, Fedders said making a list of your wants and needs and sticking to that list is key, as is who you ultimately decide to purchase that RV from. He said service after the sale should be the top priority of buyers.
"If you get camping and you have an issue you don't know how to fix and it's July Fourth weekend, you need somebody to be able to help you out. We pride ourselves on being extremely family-oriented and try to take care of everybody as if they're family," he said.
Thanks to technological updates, there are hardly any manual components when it comes to RVs, so the learning curve isn't what it once was, according to Fedders. He said there's a ton of support online and that YouTube is a good place to find tips and tricks to make your camping experience more enjoyable.