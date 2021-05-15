WATCH NOW: Demand for RVs high, supply short amid COVID-19 pandemic

Fedders, who is working with a couple from Oregon who can't find an RV out west, said he expects the shortage to iron out by fall. While there aren't as many models available as there should be, Fedders said customers still have options; and interest rates are in their favor.

"It might be a little trickier to get exactly what you want, but I always tell people to give us a call. We'll definitely try to get you into something that fits your needs," he said. "It's kind of like the housing market. If you find something you like, you better get an offer in on it quick, because tomorrow it might not be there. That's exactly what we're seeing right now, too."

When shopping for an RV, Fedders said making a list of your wants and needs and sticking to that list is key, as is who you ultimately decide to purchase that RV from. He said service after the sale should be the top priority of buyers.

"If you get camping and you have an issue you don't know how to fix and it's July Fourth weekend, you need somebody to be able to help you out. We pride ourselves on being extremely family-oriented and try to take care of everybody as if they're family," he said.