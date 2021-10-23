WATCH NOW: Former Art Center director returns to his roots with abstract exhibition

SIOUX CITY -- Al Harris-Fernandez has always painted in his spare time. But, since his retirement from the Sioux City Art Center in January 2020, he has painted almost non-stop.

Harris-Fernandez, who served as the Art Center's executive director for 18 years, likens his paintings to diary pages. The artworks, which combine lines, stripes, lighter colors scumbled over darker colors, flat areas of paint and "thick and juicy" paints, reflect his thinking at the time and what he was trying to achieve.

"At the end, what you have is layers of previous paintings, new paintings, drawings, thick paint over washes, over glazes," Harris-Fernandez explained in a soft-spoken voice, as he stood aside his painting "Dec. 5, 2020" in the Art Center's vast concrete third-floor gallery. "I think of them also as possible landscapes, but they're mental landscapes in a sense that you can enter them and see different spatial relationships."

A slight smile swept across Harris-Fernandez's face as he described his "tremendous inventory" of personal artwork, which takes over sections of his home. Now, roughly 80 of those works are on display at the Art Center through June 9, as Harris-Fernandez returns to the Art Center in a different capacity -- exhibiting artist. "Al Harris-Fernandez: Abstracted," features dozens of his paintings, most of which were created during the last five years, as well as a group of sculptures from the mid-1980s.

"Oh, it's wonderful! Very exciting, very gratifying to be able to share this side of me with the community," said Harris-Fernandez, who has never had his artwork exhibited on a scale quite like this before.

Creative process

In 2015, Harris-Fernandez's wife bought him a set of colored markers, which ultimately inspired him to create two oil paintings, which he called "Structure #1, 2015" and "Structure #2, 2015."

Harris-Fernandez drew a shape on a piece of paper with a marker and then drew another with a different color. Pretty soon, he said the geometric patterns he was producing began to look "really interesting."

"I started playing with that idea more and more, and also turning the canvases over and over," he said.

Harris-Fernandez always has multiple paintings going at a time in his studio, which is located in the back of his home. If a painting looks "just right," he leaves it alone and picks up another piece to work on.

Later on, he returns to that painting. He may make changes to it, or continue to let it be until someone buys it. He admitted that he has sliced a painting with a knife on a number of occasions because he just "can't stand it anymore." Recently, Harris-Fernandez pulled out a painting he did several years ago and started making more shapes on the canvas.

"I'm always trying to make something that I find more interesting and that I will allow to exist," he said.

Discovering new things

Harris-Fernandez is drawn back to certain art museums again and again by the same paintings. He puts on his reading glasses and inches close to the canvas, in order to take in each color, swirl and glaze on the surface. He wants his own works to catch his eye and hold it.

"Each time, you check to see, 'Is it still that interesting?' A great painting is something that really keeps your interest and you can always go back and see something different or that it continues to grab you and make you look at it," he said.

Harris-Fernandez starts off an abstract painting by making some marks on a blank canvas. Next, he turns the canvas sideways and makes some more marks, repeating that process on all four sides.

"Then, I start painting in that process," said Harris-Fernandez, who worked in a similar way while creating sculptures in graduate school. Those wood sculptures turned into the bronze castings included in the exhibition.

Through these steps, Harris-Fernandez hopes to discover new things. Going in, he said he doesn't have any preconceived notions about what he will paint.

"This way, I react to the changes that happen during the process," he said. "At some point, I decide that this is the bottom and I put it out into the world."

Harris-Fernandez is a fan of contemporary modern artists from 1910 to the present. He especially admires the work of Canadian American painter Philip Guston, who is best known for his cartoonish-looking paintings. Little dots found in some of Harris-Fernandez's paintings, which he said imply nail heads or screws, are a nod to Guston.

"At a certain point, he decided that it was all getting way too serious, and he wanted to change what he was doing," Harris-Fernandez said of Guston, who abandoned abstract expressionism and spearheaded neo-expressionism in painting. "I've kind of had that same feeling, where I don't like it to be so pure. I want it to be a little more frivolous, a little more cartoony-looking."

'See what you see'

Harris-Fernandez's artwork hasn't always been strictly abstract in style. In order to make a living as a painter, he took to painting everything from oil well platforms to landscapes to portraits to horses.

After completing his undergraduate studies at the University of Texas at El Paso, Harris-Fernandez needed money for art supplies. He approached a potential patron and asked the man if he might paint a portrait of him. The man obliged.

"He showed his portrait to somebody else and they commissioned me. All of a sudden, it took off," said Harris-Fernandez, who went on to earn his masters of arts degree from New Mexico State University and his masters of fine arts degree from Austin State University.

For roughly a decade, Harris-Fernandez created representational works based on photographs, before moving into the field of art administration in 1984.

Harris-Fernandez served as director of a nonprofit art gallery in El Paso, now known as the Bridge Center For Contemporary Art. His career took him to the University of Texas at Arlington, where he was the director of the Center for Research and Contemporary Art; the University at Buffalo in Buffalo, New York, where he ran a museum gallery program; and, finally, to Sioux City in 2002 to serve as the Art Center's executive director.

"All that time, I was making art and showing it at different venues," he said. "After leaving New York, I came to this area of the country to take a position at the Art Center, where I decided not to show my work because of perceived conflicts of interest."

During his last several years heading the Art Center, Harris-Fernandez's work was shown in Omaha and at university galleries.

"When I retired from the Sioux City Art Center, they offered me a show. This is the result of that," he said of "Abstracted."

Harris-Fernandez said he hopes members of the public approach his exhibition with the idea that they don't have to see any specific thing in his artwork.

"I'm the first viewer. I'm orchestrating a visual experience for myself. When I get to a point where I find it interesting, I let it go," he said. "I think people are kind of under the idea that they're supposed to see something in a painting, and that's absolutely the furthest thing from my idea. You should see what you see."

