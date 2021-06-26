WATCH NOW: GrandPads help keep Siouxland seniors connected amid COVID-19 pandemic

"I could play solitaire and bingo. It's easy to use it. I really like it," Sprinkle said.

In fact, Sprinkle was so pleased with the device, that she told one of her friends about it. She said that friend now has a GrandPad.

Emily Hinnah, PACE's community relations coordinator, said the program keeps two GrandPads in its day center to allow participants to familiarize themselves with the devices. If they decide they want their own GrandPad, Hinnah said they can sign up for one.

"If they feel comfortable using the ones here, then we can see if we can get them one at home," she said.

Curry said even those over age 90 can learn to use a GrandPad in just a matter of minutes. GrandPads aren't cluttered with apps like most smartphones. Only the essential apps and services are included. Large, brightly colored buttons also make the device easy to navigate, according to Curry.

"If they need to call PACE, all they have to do is push that big button that has a picture of PACE on there. It's very user-friendly for them," she said. "They can also add any of their friends or relatives on this (GrandPad). With the big buttons, they can have a picture on there, or just their name."