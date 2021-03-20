WATCH NOW: Image of Morningside College professor's painting bound for the moon

Usually, Prindaville draws a contour line base and then paints it in. But, due to the reptile's intricate detail, she had to finish a full underlying drawing and then paint on top of it, which she said was like creating two artworks. Prindaville, who normally has three to four pieces going at one time, said she worked on the painting for months.

"I really wanted to do a fairly photo-realistic representation of the creature. This specific animal is just really precise in terms of what you need to know to create it properly," she said. "Getting the scale pattern down correctly, getting the shell plates down in the right place and then superimposing the stripe pattern that they use as camouflage in the water was a lot."

Prindaville also spent some time mulling what to call the painting.

"I named this 'Velocity' because I feel like it feels potentially like it's floating, potentially like it's dropping, or, potentially like it's coming at you," said Prindaville, who named the piece before she even knew she was going to send it to the moon. "It connects with the moon thing because it's about to get digitized and then shot up in a lander to the moon, so the name worked really well."