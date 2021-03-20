WATCH NOW: Image of Morningside College professor's painting bound for the moon

SIOUX CITY -- Shelby Prindaville was biking at Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve last spring when she encountered a baby painted turtle.
The associate professor and head of the Visual Arts Department at Morningside College hopped off her bike, as she does when she encounters an animal on the trails, and began taking hundreds of photos of the turtle.
"He was very disgruntled at first. Then, he slowly came out of his shell as it was clear that I was going to be there for a while. He posed for me in various circumstances and ways," recalled Prindaville, who immediately knew she would paint the reptile's likeness.
Now, an image of that painting, which is coincidentally called "Velocity," is set to blast off for the moon later this year. The image, which is being stored on a microSD card in a MoonBox, is hitching a ride to outer space on Astrobotic's Peregrine Lunar Lander.
Astrobotic, a space robotics company that contracts with NASA, recently began allowing members of the public to purchase capsules to store family photos, cufflinks, heirloom rings and other keepsakes, so that the items can be taken to the moon and immortalized.
A member of an outer space online community, which Prindaville also belongs to, bought a MoonBox in 2020. As he was loading up a mircoSD card to send to the moon, Prindaville said he realized he had an extra terabyte of space on the card and asked the community's members if they wanted to send something.
"I jumped on and I was like, 'Yes!' It's such a cool opportunity," said Prindaville, who knew she wanted one of her paintings to "battle it out" with radiation in the digital lunar archive.
She ultimately chose "Velocity," which, at the time, was her most recent work.
"Visually, it's also one that makes a lot of sense because of the weird spatial feeling of the turtle floating. It's this little teensy-tiny creature that I met on Earth and I'm going to sort of convert it and send it to the moon. It just worked for me on both levels," she said.
"Velocity" won't be the first work of art to reach the moon. Moon Museum, a small ceramic wafer containing artworks by six prominent artists, including Andy Warhol and Claes Oldenburg, was reportedly attached to the Apollo 12 lunar module in 1969 and then left on the moon.
Intersection of art and science
Growing up in rural Kansas, art was a "really cool outlet" for Prindaville.
She mostly drew in pencil and colored pencil, and, every summer, eagerly awaited the arrival of the fair and her chance to participate in 4-H art contests.
"I loved when I would get ribbons from the fair," she said.
Prindaville didn't grow up on a farm, but she said she was always surrounded by animals. She said her mother often took in pets in need of a home and also rehabilitated injured animals.
"I've always felt connected to the environment and wanted to try to support it and encourage conservation," said Prindaville, who became a vegetarian in fourth grade for ethical reasons.
Inspired by Bob Ross reruns on PBS, Prindaville took up painting landscapes in high school. She went on to major in fine art at the University of Pennsylvania, where she tutored academically, before seeking a master's degree from Louisiana State University in painting and drawing.
"When I was picking what I wanted to do in terms of school, I actually thought that I would really like to teach at that point, because I had already had some undergrad experience tutoring and working with people," she said. "I liked that sort of work atmosphere -- the constant novelty of meeting new people, getting to see what they're doing, having their work sort of influence my own and getting to grow together."
Prindaville taught at the University of Saint Mary in Leavenworth, Kansas, for six years, before coming to Morningside College, where she is in her second year of teaching.
'Velocity'
Prindaville painted "Velocity" on a wood panel with open acrylic paint, a fairly new form of acrylic paint that blends easier and dries more slowly.
Although the painting isn't among Prindaville's largest works, she considers it perhaps one of her most laborious and time consuming.
Usually, Prindaville draws a contour line base and then paints it in. But, due to the reptile's intricate detail, she had to finish a full underlying drawing and then paint on top of it, which she said was like creating two artworks. Prindaville, who normally has three to four pieces going at one time, said she worked on the painting for months.
"I really wanted to do a fairly photo-realistic representation of the creature. This specific animal is just really precise in terms of what you need to know to create it properly," she said. "Getting the scale pattern down correctly, getting the shell plates down in the right place and then superimposing the stripe pattern that they use as camouflage in the water was a lot."
Prindaville also spent some time mulling what to call the painting.
"I named this 'Velocity' because I feel like it feels potentially like it's floating, potentially like it's dropping, or, potentially like it's coming at you," said Prindaville, who named the piece before she even knew she was going to send it to the moon. "It connects with the moon thing because it's about to get digitized and then shot up in a lander to the moon, so the name worked really well."
Prindaville, who is now considered a geoselenic artist, said she is excited about following the Peregrine Lunar Lander's progress from launch to landing. She even gets to list the moon on her resume as a group exhibition.
"It's just a really cool time for space exploration. I like that I have this little part of it myself," she said.