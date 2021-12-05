WATCH NOW: In a tight economic climate, Salvation Army struggles to find red kettle volunteers

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Have you ever heard of Stanley Claus?

"Whenever little kids see an old guy with a white beard in front of a store around Christmas time, they'll say 'Hi Santa,'" said Stan Stallbaum, 65, with a mischievous grin. "I'm not Santa. Instead, I'll just tell kids I'm Santa's brother Stan."

Actually, Stallbaum, a retired truck driver, has an entirely different seasonal gig than St. Nick.

"I've been a red kettle bell ringer for Salvation Army of Siouxland for the past two Christmases," he explained. "I like getting out of the house and being with people."

Indeed, Stallman -- a five-day-a-week presence at the South Sioux City Hy-Vee -- is one of the Salvation Army's most dependable bell ringers, according to the Salvation Army of Siouxland's Captain Karissa Zumwalt.

"Stanley's great," she said. "He's at his site from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., without fail."

The once-ubiquitous Salvation Army bell ringer is a position that is an increasingly tough one to fill, Zumwalt admitted.

"The pandemic and a low unemployment rate has really hurt us," she said. "We've been having a problem when it comes to being able to man 30 different sites."

That's despite the Salvation Army working with a local employment agency to find temporary help.

For instance, Stallbaum gets paid for his service.

"I live in Emerson, Neb., which is about 25 miles away," he explained. "So, I'm using up one day's wages just in gas money."

"I'm not doing this to get rich," Stallbaum continued. "I'm doing this because the Salvation Army does a lot of good work."

Specifically, bell ringers are raising money to assist programs to overcome poverty, fight hunger and empower youth in Siouxland.

"People have a misperception that bell ringers only raise funds for the Salvation Army at Christmas," Zumwalt said. "The $135,000 that we need to raise at our kettles help our programs throughout the course of a year."

So far, the Salvation Army is far behind in their goals.

This is why the organization has partnered with Riddle's Jewelry with a "Ringing for Bling' drawing.

"If a volunteer wants to donate a two-hour time slot, they will get a chance to win one of 12 pieces of jewelry from Riddle's," Zumwalt said. "If a person does more than one shift, it increases the chances for winning."

In fact, she is encouraging church groups, school groups or service organizations to volunteer together.

"It's more fun when a group does it together," Zumwalt said. "Even if a family wants to go out and spend two hours, bell ringing, it is a good way to spend time while helping a good cause."

Of course, an experienced bell ringer like Stallbaum has some sage advice for any bell ringing newbie.

"Be prepared for any type of weather," he said. "I've seen people come out with a t-shirt or shorts and wonder what they were thinking. No, bring gloves, a hat and dress in plenty of layers."

Does it matter if Stallbaum is situated by a store's entrance or by it's exit?

"Not really," he said, shaking his head. "If they wanna give, they'll seek you out."

And don't be surprised if you make a few new friends.

"Since I'm here five days a week, I'll see some of the same people on a regular basis," Stallbaum said. "Apparently, they notice me as well. If I'm not by my kettle, they wonder where I am."

Yet it's the children that he likes best.

"When a kid wants to contribute, it's special," Stallbaum said. "That's a good feeling."

