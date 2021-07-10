WATCH NOW: Junior League of Sioux City celebrates 100 years, looks to the future

SIOUX CITY -- Melissa Perera, a Sioux City native, said she never knew about Junior League's Discovery Shop on West Seventh Street until she joined the organization of women dedicated to promoting volunteerism in Siouxland three years ago.
Now, Perera serves as chairperson of the thrift shop at 316 W. Seventh St., which sells gently used clothing, shoes, toys, housewares and furniture to fund the organization's community projects and training.
"I was at a playground with my son last year, and I was like, 'This is a Junior League project.' I had been to that playground before and just never made the connection," Perera said as she sat in front of a red wall emblazoned with the organization's logo in a meeting room at the Junior League headquarters.
Junior League of Sioux City celebrated its 100th year of building a better community in 2021. The organization, which held its very first meeting at the Chocolate Mansion in 1921, was an elite society back in the day. It began with just 10 members who were seeking social reform.
Today, more than 250 women make up Junior League of Sioux City. In recent years, the organization has tackled a variety of projects to better the community. Those projects include overhauling the Junior League Hands On! Gallery at the Sioux City Art Center; purchasing and stuffing 120 backpacks for Iowa children in foster care; providing training to area hotel and motel staff to help them recognize and report human trafficking; and working with the city to create a red sheltered bus stop near JCPenney.
"Seeing all the names and seeing how they're connected to the longstanding businesses around town is so neat," said Junior League immediate past President Gretchen Cooper, who noted that Sioux City's chapter is among the oldest in the country. She said Junior League began in 1901 in New York City. "We're ahead of a lot of Leagues, so we're very proud of that."
Nadine Meis, who took the reins as the organization's president in June, got involved in Junior League five years ago, after attending a golf tournament for women. One of the members invited Meis to a meeting and the rest is history.
"I really enjoy the organization and what we represent and what we do. That's what drew me," she said. "I've also made some awesome friends."
Deep roots
Last month, Sioux City Junior League celebrated its centennial milestone with a 1920s-themed gala at The Warrior Hotel. The event included a sit-down dinner, a band and a program, which featured interviews with both active and sustaining members.
"We've been planning this year for over two years, so that's how big of a deal it is. It gets all the members involved," said Cooper, who said the organization formed archives, celebration, marketing and fundraising teams in preparation for its 100th year.
Junior League's history in the community runs deep. And, many of the partnerships it formed decades ago are still in existence today, according to Cooper. The organization even owned the Peirce Mansion for many years before selling it to the city for $10 in 1959. Junior League still hosts its December meeting at the Victorian-era home.
One of Junior League's first projects was a well baby clinic, which was organized in the 1920s to meet a need for postnatal infant screenings. Back then, Cooper said many of Junior League's projects focused on the arts and giving back to the community's schools.
"That was really ahead of its time," she said of the well baby clinic. "That was back when not everybody was going to their pediatrician. They had that running for a long time and offered that up with local doctors. That was really important to them."
Junior League has owned and operated the Discovery Shop, which Perera describes as a "hidden gem," for half of its existence.
"It's super unique. There's only a couple of Leagues that have a thrift shop nationwide. We're pretty proud of that,'" she said. "It's a full-functioning business."
The Junior League joined the operation of St. Thomas Episcopal Church Thrift Shop in 1951. After that thrift shop ended operations in 1964, the Discovery Shop opened for business on Pearl Street in 1971. The shop moved to West Seventh Street in 1981. It was first at 423 W. Seventh St. and then relocated to 316 W. Seventh St. in 1989. Then, on Jan. 17, 2001, the Discovery shop's roof unexpectedly collapsed. The building has since undergone both interior and exterior renovations.
"There's a lot of stories like that that past presidents will share. There was a pandemic during my year. It kind of makes it memorable," Cooper said with a chuckle. "We get through it."
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic Cooper said Junior League members held virtual meetings, scaled back in-person volunteer opportunities and put mitigation protocols in place at the Discovery Shop. She said the organization sent smaller groups of volunteers to the Food Bank of Siouxland and Siouxland Soup Kitchen.
"It was good to be able to something, because our members crave that community interaction. It was so hard for us not to have as much of that," she said. "We're getting back on track with that."
Empowering women
While community projects are a main focus of Junior League, Cooper said its goals extend beyond volunteerism.
"We talk a lot about community, giving back and volunteerism, but we're also a training organization," said Cooper, who said members can learn about marketing, nonprofit management, public relations and more. "The whole goal is to really further develop women leaders and then send them out to the community to be on other boards, do good things in their workplace and other volunteer opportunities they have."
Over the years, Perera said Junior League has changed its requirements in an effort to recruit women who come from all walks of life. Stay-at-home moms and retirees volunteer alongside attorneys, business managers, real estate agents, teachers, finance professionals, daycare providers, massage therapists and more. New members are accepted in August and January. Meetings are held in the evening on the second Thursday of each month at different locations.
"We used to literally track how many hours you had to volunteer. We don't do that any more. We'll take you for however many hours you are willing to contribute," said Perera, who noted that Junior Leagues utilizes a digital onboarding process for new members. "It's very personalized and structured to you and what you're looking for."
When members turned 40, Cooper said it used to be a requirement that they switch their membership from active to sustaining. That's no longer the case. While you have to be 21 to join Junior League, Cooper said that today, there are active members in their 80s.
Meis said Junior League members voted to pursue a focus on women's empowerment as the organization moves into its 101st year. She said the organization will take up community projects that fall under that platform.
"We have a project development committee that is working on going out into the community to see what needs there are in relation to women's empowerment. It could be anything as far as a diaper bank, period poverty, maybe working with the women's shelter," she said. "The next year and a half or so will be expanding our relationships with different community partners and seeing what different needs are out there specifically for women to help them empower themselves, too."