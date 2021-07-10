WATCH NOW: Junior League of Sioux City celebrates 100 years, looks to the future

"We used to literally track how many hours you had to volunteer. We don't do that any more. We'll take you for however many hours you are willing to contribute," said Perera, who noted that Junior Leagues utilizes a digital onboarding process for new members. "It's very personalized and structured to you and what you're looking for."

When members turned 40, Cooper said it used to be a requirement that they switch their membership from active to sustaining. That's no longer the case. While you have to be 21 to join Junior League, Cooper said that today, there are active members in their 80s.

Meis said Junior League members voted to pursue a focus on women's empowerment as the organization moves into its 101st year. She said the organization will take up community projects that fall under that platform.

"We have a project development committee that is working on going out into the community to see what needs there are in relation to women's empowerment. It could be anything as far as a diaper bank, period poverty, maybe working with the women's shelter," she said. "The next year and a half or so will be expanding our relationships with different community partners and seeing what different needs are out there specifically for women to help them empower themselves, too."

