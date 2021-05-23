WATCH NOW: Morningside math professor heads up May Term baking class

SIOUX CITY -- While his beard is similar to that of famously irascible TV baker Paul Hollywood of "The Great British Bake Off," Morningside College assistant mathematics professor Mitch Keller has a much sunnier disposition.
"I'm not critical like Hollywood because I won't personally be judging students on the quality of their baking," Keller said at the start of his May Term "Great Morningside Baking Class." "I'm more concerned with their course work."
If you think it's odd to have a math instructor teaching a baking class, Keller happens to agree with you.
Nevertheless, the longtime baking hobbyist says he is finding his class both challenging and fun.
Morningside's May Term classes run approximately three weeks, taking both the professor and the students out of their comfort zones.
"I grew up in rural North Dakota, eating plenty of my family's baked goods," Keller said. "When I moved away for grad school, I had to learn how to bake in order to get that homemade flavor."
Since then, Keller has gotten into the habit of bringing in his signature bakes for students in his math classes.
Which was why math education junior Hannah Dirks wanted to take Keller's baking class.
Well, that plus Dirks had a sudden hankering for her grandma's famous rhubarb dream bar.
"My grandma's rhubarb bar was always a summertime treat and I wanted to duplicate it," she said. "But I don't think she ever wrote down a recipe."
Instead, Dirks was relying on her baking instincts and science know-how in creating her family's classic dessert.
"There's some similarities between the food sciences and other types of science," she said. "Bakers, like scientists, follow recipes whenever possible. When they can't, they problem solve a solution."
Would Dirks' grandma be proud of her reinterpretation of a rhubarb dream bar?
"Grandma would be happy," Dirks said. "But I think I overbaked it and it's a bit crispier than I like."
Robin Thomala doesn't have to worry about pleasing any relative since the business management sophomore is a long way from home.
"I'm from Hanover, Germany, and I'm making a very traditional German cake," he said.
Specifically, Thomala was making a Bienenstich (or Bee Sting) cake.
"It is made with lots of cream and lots of almonds," he said, referring back to his phone for the recipe. "It is more complicated than I thought."
So were the Bavarian pretzels that Thomala had made the previous day.
"We've made things that tasted better than they looked," he said. "The pretzels weren't quite pretzel-shaped but they were tasty."
That's fine by Thomala, who never baked before.
"It sounded like a fun class and I thought it would help me with my time management," he said. "That is crucial when baking a cake."
Keller helped Thomala move his dough from the table and into a baking pan.
"The fun thing about his class is hearing the stories behind the baked goods," Keller said. "I had no idea what a Bee Sting cake was until Robin showed me what it looked like."
In addition, students looked at the science, the nutrition and even the economics of baking.
"Sometimes, home-baked goods are cheaper than the premade stuff," Keller said. "But, with expensive ingredients, that isn't always the case."
On the final day of the class, students will have to complete a technical baking challenge plus a class showstopper that will be judged by a knowledgeable baker.
You know, sort of like they do on "The Great British Bake Off."
"We decided to call this class the 'Great Morningside Baking Class' because it isn't a bake-off in the traditional sense," Keller said. "It will still be interesting to see what the students will come up with."