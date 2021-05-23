WATCH NOW: Morningside math professor heads up May Term baking class

"We've made things that tasted better than they looked," he said. "The pretzels weren't quite pretzel-shaped but they were tasty."

That's fine by Thomala, who never baked before.

"It sounded like a fun class and I thought it would help me with my time management," he said. "That is crucial when baking a cake."

Keller helped Thomala move his dough from the table and into a baking pan.

"The fun thing about his class is hearing the stories behind the baked goods," Keller said. "I had no idea what a Bee Sting cake was until Robin showed me what it looked like."

In addition, students looked at the science, the nutrition and even the economics of baking.

"Sometimes, home-baked goods are cheaper than the premade stuff," Keller said. "But, with expensive ingredients, that isn't always the case."

On the final day of the class, students will have to complete a technical baking challenge plus a class showstopper that will be judged by a knowledgeable baker.

You know, sort of like they do on "The Great British Bake Off."

"We decided to call this class the 'Great Morningside Baking Class' because it isn't a bake-off in the traditional sense," Keller said. "It will still be interesting to see what the students will come up with."

