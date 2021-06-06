WATCH NOW: Morningside University students learn about beer culture during 3-week course

SIOUX CITY -- What's coming to a beer tap near you?

If a class full of Morningside University students had their way, you might be getting a buzz from an English Milk Stout called William Shakesbeer, or perhaps a Wisconsin-based ale made with real cream cheese.

All right, scratch that last one.

"I suggested a cream cheese ale one but it didn't get very far," business management senior Joe Dolincheck explained. "My team settled on a golden, light-bodied beer called a Milwaukee Cream Ale because it would market better."

For their final project, Dolincheck and other students were testing out marketing plans for fictional products in Beer Culture in America & The Art of Brewing, a three-week May Term class taught by Morningside music professor Erik Mahon.

"I wanted students to examine beer history and what factors have led to its popularity in America," Mahon explained. "Students got to see how beers were brewed, first-hand, through field trips as well as sample some craft beers that were made here in Siouxland."

Don't worry, every student in Mahon's class was 21 or older.

That included Hannah Capps, a political science senior and self-confessed novice when it came to beer.