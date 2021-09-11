WATCH NOW: Nationally known artist's mural comes to life on West 7th Street building's wall

SIOUX CITY -- Sarah C. Rutherford loves mural work because it brings art to the people.

The first week in September, as the Rochester, New York-based artist worked on a mural on the side of a building at 214 W. Seventh St. in Sioux City, she said a number of people stopped to talk to her and express how excited they were about the large photorealistic Northern Harrier that was taking shape on the wall amongst corn and a prairie scene.

"I've had some great reactions. I think it's cool for people to see the process," Rutherford said as she sat on a boom lift parked in front of the nearly finished mural, which is visible from Wesley Parkway and the downtown area. "I think often you just see these final works, but being in a public space, people could really see it evolve and come into life."

Millions of dollars have been invested on West Seventh Street, between Wesley Parkway and Hamilton Boulevard, through a complete street reconstruction and the façade improvement program. Rutherford's mural, a partnership between Rutherford, the building's owner and the city, is the first of several to be installed throughout the West Seventh Street Corridor by international, national and local artists.