WATCH NOW: Nationally known artist's mural comes to life on West 7th Street building's wall

SIOUX CITY -- Sarah C. Rutherford loves mural work because it brings art to the people.
The first week in September, as the Rochester, New York-based artist worked on a mural on the side of a building at 214 W. Seventh St. in Sioux City, she said a number of people stopped to talk to her and express how excited they were about the large photorealistic Northern Harrier that was taking shape on the wall amongst corn and a prairie scene.
"I've had some great reactions. I think it's cool for people to see the process," Rutherford said as she sat on a boom lift parked in front of the nearly finished mural, which is visible from Wesley Parkway and the downtown area. "I think often you just see these final works, but being in a public space, people could really see it evolve and come into life."
Millions of dollars have been invested on West Seventh Street, between Wesley Parkway and Hamilton Boulevard, through a complete street reconstruction and the façade improvement program. Rutherford's mural, a partnership between Rutherford, the building's owner and the city, is the first of several to be installed throughout the West Seventh Street Corridor by international, national and local artists.
"These murals and projects like this are important because they bring vibrancy to a neighborhood, a commercial district," Neighborhood Services Manager Jill Wanderscheid said. "Even in the dead of winter, when things are less than colorful around our community, these are always a way to improve aesthetics and instill pride in neighborhoods, as well."
Creating opportunities
Over the past decade, Rutherford has developed her skills as a respected muralist, illustrator, educator and community leader. Collaboration is a consistent thread that connects her work to many different venues.
"When I was in Rochester 10 years ago, there was a woman coming from South Africa painting, who really inspired me to start pursuing this path," she said. "I hope that people can see that this can be a career and that more local building owners are excited about the prospect and want to put the funding behind it."
Rutherford co-founded THE YARDS Collaborative Art Space in 2011 as a community art space, co-created ROC PAINT Division in 2015 as a city-funded youth mural arts employment program and, most recently, launched and implemented her comprehensive public art project, "Her Voice Carries." "Her Voice Carries" is a documentary film, currently showing on PBS, which follows Rutherford's public art projects centered around women lifting up the voices of others.
"The more murals go up, it's like a domino effect. I think the more public art that happens, the more people will really value it and help to create more opportunities," she said.
Power of art
While researching the Sioux City area, Rutherford said she came across the Sioux City Prairie, a 150-acre tall grass prairie preserve directly north of the city, which inspired the mural's concept. The Northern Harrier is flying toward the street, creating movement and with it, change. The Northern Harrier is listed as endangered in Iowa, due to its dependence on declining wetland and undisturbed grassland habitats.
"I was thinking about the revitalization of Seventh Street and I felt there was a connection between some of the regenerative initiatives locally with the prairie," Rutherford explained. "With the loss of prairie land, (the Northern Harrier) has lost its habitat. So, I was interested in thinking about what can be built in the future -- kind of this idea of rewilding, regeneration."
When she arrived in Sioux City, Rutherford visited the prairie, where she snapped photos to use as landscape references for the project.
"It was such a kind of spiritual experience being there in the middle of it. It was quiet and really peaceful that day that I went. There was like a real heart to it," she said.
Rutherford said the next step was sketching out the mural on the highly textured wall with a combination of spray paint and a paint sprayer with acrylic mural paint. Rutherford's assistant, Amber Odhner, helped her with the project, which began on Aug. 28 and took a week to finish.
Rutherford, who had never visited Sioux City or been to the state of Iowa before, said some elements of Sioux City remind her of Rochester.
"I've really appreciated the people, the food. I've had some great meals," she said. "I like painting in communities where there's not as many murals. It really feels like you're on the start of something new happening."
Rutherford said she hopes her mural will help locals develop a greater interest and appreciation for the prairie and inspire them to take up efforts to preserve it. She also wants them to consider "the possibility of space" and what an empty wall can become.
"I hope that people are impacted by that power of art and those possibilities," she said.