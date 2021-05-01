WATCH NOW: Orange City Tulip Festival returns for 80th year

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- After last year's celebration of Dutch heritage was canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Orange City Tulip Festival is back for its 80th year.

Thousands of people have been known to flock to the Northwest Iowa city, which has a population of just over 6,100, to marvel at dancing children and adults in the streets, indulge in Dutch treats and visit replica windmills. This year's festival runs from May 13-15.

"All the volunteers are excited about it. We're happy to be able to bring it back and take some precautions as we need to," said Mike Hofman, executive director of the Orange City Chamber of Commerce. "We take the health of our volunteers and visitors very seriously. But, with the vaccine rollouts and the case numbers in our area, we feel we're to a point where we can proceed with caution."

Hofman said extra handwashing stations will be available and social distancing will be implemented inside buildings where events are taking place. Masks may be required inside some of those facilities when social distancing isn't possible, he said.

"We'll have extra handwashing stations. We always have handwashing stations and that kind of stuff," he said. "We're just looking at the CDC guidelines and staying in contact with local and state health officials, as well."