WATCH NOW: Orange City's Night Show finds a Dutch Treat in 'Mamma Mia'

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Orange City's Town Hall may not look especially Athenian now, but wait until you see a company of more than 50 actors and musicians transform the stage into the fictional Greek island of Kalokairi.

That's because "Mamma Mia," a jukebox musical written by playwright Catherine Johnson and based on the songs of the Swedish pop group ABBA, is the Night Show for the 81st Tulip Festival.

Traditionally the kickoff event of the Tulip Festival, "Mamma Mia" -- performed nightly from May 16 to 21 -- will be different from many previous Night Show productions.

First, it will be staged at Town Hall as opposed to the Unity Christian Knight Center, which had been the Night Show's home since 2014.

"The Night Show was performed inside of Town Hall for a very long time," "Mamma Mia" director Todd Vande Griend explained. "When the Knight Center became available, we moved over there."

This year's return to the Town Hall will put the Night Show back in the middle of the action.

"As soon as an audience leaves a performance of 'Mamma Mia,' they'll leave a Greek Isle and be back inside of Dutch festival," Vande Griend said. "Being downtown will allow us to keep the momentum going."

Also, "Mamma Mia" is more contemporary than any other Night Show the Tulip Festival Steering Committee had ever attempted.

Previous Night Show productions involved musical adaptations of family friendly favorites like "Shrek," "Cinderella" and "Beauty & The Beast."

"Mamma Mia," on the other hand, tells the story of Sophie, who's preparing to marry her fiancée Sky. So who's going to walk Sophie down the aisle? Well, she's narrowed the identity of her dad down to three possible men.

That's a bit edgier than "Shrek," isn't it?

"We knew the Night Show needed to mature in order to stay sustainable in the future," Vande Griend. "We could've revived an older show but we wanted to expand the expectation of our audience."

While "Mamma Mia" may feature mature themes, it can still be enjoyed by every member of the family.

"When you direct a show, you're also interpreting it," Vande Griend said. "Since Orange City is fairly conservative, this production of 'Mamma Mia' will also be conservative."

This means actors will likely be costumed in summer wear like sundresses and T-shirts as opposed to skimpier swimsuits.

"Unlike other shows, 'Mamma Mia' cast members are allowed to bring their own clothes," Vande Griend said. "I tell actors to wear what they're comfortable wearing. We don't want our cast or our audiences to feel awkward."

Vande Griend certainly knows a thing or two when it comes to Night Shows.

After all, he's been an actor, director or producer in more than 20 productions.

"My first Night Show was as a snow child in (Rodgers and Hammerstein's) 'Carousel,'" Vande Griend said. "I was 9 years old at the time. Performing must've struck a chord with me since I've been doing it, for the most part, ever since."

Between cast and crew, more than 100 people have devoted the past four months to "Mamma Mia."

"The people could be doing something else," Vande Griend said. "Instead, they're volunteering their time here."

Even though the annual musical typically attracts veteran community theater performers, a cast can also be made up of acting newbies or once-every-Tulip-Festival entertainers.

"Sure, that's one of the fun things about our Night Shows," Vande Griend noted. "You may see your next door neighbor or an old elementary school teacher turn up, playing a part."

For some audience members, it may be a rare opportunity to see live theater.

"Everyone doesn't have the chance to see an in-person stage performance of 'Mamma Mia,'" Vande Griend said. "Now, they can and they can see it in Orange City."

And who can resist a show that includes fun songs like "Dancing Queen," "Knowing Me, Knowing You" and "Take a Chance Like Me"?

"A lot of people either grew up listening to ABBA or became fans of their music through 'Mamma Mia,'" Vande Griend said. "Even if you're a newcomer to the show, I'm sure you'll have a good time."

