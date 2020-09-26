WATCH NOW: Parenting classes help Sioux City woman rebuild family relationships

SIOUX CITY -- When Erin Earth got out of treatment, the Sioux City woman said there were times when she didn't think she was going to be able to handle parenting her three children.
Things were "rocky" between Earth and her 11-year-old son and 6-year-old daughter. And her 2-year-old son Kylan would "freak out" whenever she would leave. But now, more than a year after receiving parent education classes from the Crittenton Center in her home, the fear and doubt that once held Earth back are gone and her children are thriving.
"Being a single mother and also dealing with addiction and other things, the Crittenton Center really brought my family back together. It rebuilt relationships that I thought were lost," Earth said, as tears welled up in her eyes. Kylan, who was seated next to her, smiled and giggled as he rolled a white Wiffle ball across the table in a conference room at the Crittenton Center's downtown Sioux City offices. "It just really helped my family to heal."
Angie Conway, a family support worker who met with Earth and Kylan on a weekly basis, said the classes, which typically consist of up to 12 hour-long sessions, cover topics such as boundary setting, age appropriate behavior and discipline.
While most classes were held in Woodbury and Ida County families' homes before the COVID-19 pandemic, Conway said they are currently being offered in the Crittenton Center's offices or via televisit. The classes, which used to only be available to parents of children 5 and under, were also extended on July 1 to serve families with children as old as 17.
"We knew there was a need out in the community that wasn't able to be addressed at the time," Conway said. "We wanted to make sure that we could offer services to families that have older kids that might be going through struggles."
Earth said Kylan got up early on the days they had parenting classes and always looked forward to Conway's visits, knowing that it was "time for fun."
Earth and Conway would talk about a particular topic and then Earth would put what she learned into practice while interacting with Kylan, who became more trusting of Earth. Over time, Earth also noticed a difference in her other children.
Before she would leave her home, Earth would now tell her children where she was going, who she was going with and when she was coming back, a big change from when she was in the throes of addiction.
"They were just so used to me just taking off and not saying anything. When mom left, they didn't know when mom was coming back. It could be a couple hours to a couple days," she said. "For me to give that reassurance, you could tell the difference in each kid. You could see it in their face, just that they know that their mom's going to be right back."
Earth said the classes also helped her establish routines with her children and set boundaries for them. She said she used to let her children do things their way, out of guilt.
"It's not supposed to be that way. I'm the parent. They're the child. I had to learn the boundaries between that," said Earth, who established regular bed times and meal times for her children and adopted the practice of reading to them on a nightly basis.
Since kids don't come with instruction manuals, Conway said it's beneficial for parents to be able to talk with a family support worker about ways that they can connect with their children. She said they don't have to fear that their parenting is being judged.
"I just want to be a support," she said. "I don't want to be somebody coming in and telling them that they can't parent their own kid best, because they can."
Earth said the parenting strategies that Conway taught her gave her and her children a foundation that they can build off of.
"Coming through here gave me a lot more confidence that, 'I can do this.' No one can parent a child more than their own mother," she said.
