WATCH NOW: Parenting classes help Sioux City woman rebuild family relationships

"We knew there was a need out in the community that wasn't able to be addressed at the time," Conway said. "We wanted to make sure that we could offer services to families that have older kids that might be going through struggles."

Parent education classes For more information or to enroll in the Crittenton Center's parenting classes, call 712-255-4321 or visit crittentoncenter.org. The classes are free and all information is confidential.

Earth said Kylan got up early on the days they had parenting classes and always looked forward to Conway's visits, knowing that it was "time for fun."

Earth and Conway would talk about a particular topic and then Earth would put what she learned into practice while interacting with Kylan, who became more trusting of Earth. Over time, Earth also noticed a difference in her other children.

Before she would leave her home, Earth would now tell her children where she was going, who she was going with and when she was coming back, a big change from when she was in the throes of addiction.