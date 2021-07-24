WATCH NOW: River-Cade queen, princesses see reign extended amid pandemic

SIOUX CITY -- Sydney McManamy relishes the opportunity to give back to her community as a River-Cade princess and enjoys the added bonus of being able to wear a crown in public.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, McManamy, Queen of the River Taylor Strawn and River-Cade Princess Alexis McCrory will get to don those jeweled tiaras a little longer. With the virus having knocked out Siouxland's signature summer festival last summer, and no coronation slated to take place during the 58th River-Cade, the three women, who were named to the royal court in 2019, will reign into 2022.
"When you're little, you wear crowns, and it's so exciting. Then, there becomes a certain point where you hit middle school and it's not socially acceptable to wear a crown in public anymore. So, this just kind of prolongs that dream of always being able to wear a crown in public and have it be OK," McManamy said of her extended term during an interview at the Anderson Dance Pavilion on Sioux City's riverfront. "I just feel like it would be sad if all of a sudden River-Cade princesses disappeared for a year."
Strawn, who recently graduated from Morningside University with degrees in chemistry, biology and biopsychology and plans to become a congenital cardiothoracic surgeon, said she didn't hesitate when Lora Vander Zwaag, a River-Cade board member and royal court chaperone, asked if she would be willing to promote the festival for another year.
"I really love participating in the different events that River-Cade participates in and puts on," she said. "I was really excited, because we kind of got cheated out of a year."
McCrory, a junior majoring in special education at Iowa State University, said she was honored to be named a River-Cade princess and loves being a smiling face for the community.
"It's kind of crazy circumstances for sure," McCrory said of serving an extra year on the court. "But, when Lora asked us over lunch one day, it wasn't even a question in my mind. I was like, 'Absolutely!'"
McManamy, who graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2020 with a degree in business management and now works as a residential real estate agent at United Real Estate Solutions, said that court's calendar is "back heavy," with most appearances slated for the spring/summer parade season.
After the trio was crowned at the end of the festival in July 2019, McManamy said they attended a parade in Sergeant Bluff, ate turkey legs and hung out with Mudman at the Kingdom of Riverssance Festival, and had a blast at the the Port of Sioux City River-Cade's Homemade Cardboard Sled Race. Then, the pandemic hit that March and the court took a bit of a hiatus until Hinton's homecoming parade in the fall.
"These are college women, or at the time they were crowned, they were college women. Their whole academic career, everything, they've had to change and adapt. This is just one more thing," Vander Zwaag said of the cancellation of last year's River-Cade events. "Their attitude was good. They just kind of rolled with it. This was just one more thing that they made the best of and made work."
So far in 2021, the court has appeared at the Le Mars Ice Cream Days, Sioux City Mardi Gras and Morningside Days parades. They are eagerly awaiting the River-Cade youth fishing derby, smile contest and parade.
"I'm so excited," Strawn said. "Since we didn't really get to participate in a lot of the River-Cade events because of COVID, this is really our first time participating in anything River-Cade, besides coronation itself. We've been waiting almost two years now to be able to participate."
Strawn, who fished with her father as a child, is looking forward to the youth fishing derby, while McManamy and McCrory are excited about judging the smile contest.
"It's such a hard contest for us to judge. It's so hard to pick a winner," McCrory said. "That's one of my favorite things -- seeing the youth."
This year's River-Cade kicked off July 10 with an amateur golf tournament at Green Valley Golf Course. The smile contest is slated for Aug. 14 at Southern Hills Mall, while the Pepsi River-Cade Downtown Parade will be held Aug. 18. The youth fishing derby is set for Aug. 21 at Bacon Creek Park. In all, more than 20 events are planned through October.
"I think it really hits all your sectors of the community. There's something for everybody," McManamy said of River-Cade.