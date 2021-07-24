WATCH NOW: River-Cade queen, princesses see reign extended amid pandemic

"I really love participating in the different events that River-Cade participates in and puts on," she said. "I was really excited, because we kind of got cheated out of a year."

McCrory, a junior majoring in special education at Iowa State University, said she was honored to be named a River-Cade princess and loves being a smiling face for the community.

"It's kind of crazy circumstances for sure," McCrory said of serving an extra year on the court. "But, when Lora asked us over lunch one day, it wasn't even a question in my mind. I was like, 'Absolutely!'"

McManamy, who graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2020 with a degree in business management and now works as a residential real estate agent at United Real Estate Solutions, said that court's calendar is "back heavy," with most appearances slated for the spring/summer parade season.

After the trio was crowned at the end of the festival in July 2019, McManamy said they attended a parade in Sergeant Bluff, ate turkey legs and hung out with Mudman at the Kingdom of Riverssance Festival, and had a blast at the the Port of Sioux City River-Cade's Homemade Cardboard Sled Race. Then, the pandemic hit that March and the court took a bit of a hiatus until Hinton's homecoming parade in the fall.