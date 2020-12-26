WATCH NOW: Sioux City Camera Club exhibit focuses on solitude

SIOUX CITY -- The COVID-19 pandemic has left many feeling alone and isolated, so it only seems fitting that "Solitude" was chosen as the theme for the Sioux City Camera Club's annual exhibit at the Sioux City Art Center.

The club's members were asked to consider the state or situation of being alone and each submit three images that exemplify solitude. Art Center Curator Mary Anne Redding then selected one of those three images for the exhibit, which is now on display on the Art Center's second floor through Jan. 24.

Mitch Keller, the club's vice president, who teaches mathematics at Morningside College, was traveling in Portugal and Turkey when President Donald Trump announced sweeping travel restrictions in the spring. Keller returned from his trip two days early. Since a lot of his photographic efforts are focused on travel to international locations, Keller said the pandemic has made him seek out opportunities to capture images in Siouxland.

His photograph entitled "Pathway to...", which was taken in Kyoto, Japan, in June 2017, was chosen for the exhibit.