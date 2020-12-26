WATCH NOW: Sioux City Camera Club exhibit focuses on solitude

SIOUX CITY -- The COVID-19 pandemic has left many feeling alone and isolated, so it only seems fitting that "Solitude" was chosen as the theme for the Sioux City Camera Club's annual exhibit at the Sioux City Art Center.
The club's members were asked to consider the state or situation of being alone and each submit three images that exemplify solitude. Art Center Curator Mary Anne Redding then selected one of those three images for the exhibit, which is now on display on the Art Center's second floor through Jan. 24.
Mitch Keller, the club's vice president, who teaches mathematics at Morningside College, was traveling in Portugal and Turkey when President Donald Trump announced sweeping travel restrictions in the spring. Keller returned from his trip two days early. Since a lot of his photographic efforts are focused on travel to international locations, Keller said the pandemic has made him seek out opportunities to capture images in Siouxland.
His photograph entitled "Pathway to...", which was taken in Kyoto, Japan, in June 2017, was chosen for the exhibit.
"This scene evokes solitude for me because of its mood of quiet contemplation. A viewer can imagine themselves standing at the base of this staircase, alone in a bamboo forest. As they do, they wonder what will happen if they claim that staircase all by themselves. More solitude at the top, or will there be others to join?" Keller explained.
He said he hopes the exhibit helps viewers recognize the "great amount" of photographic talent in the community and inspires them to reflect on their own photos and how they can use them to tell a story.
Michael Greiner said the pandemic has made photography very challenging, particularly photographing people, as the pandemic has created a dearth of events and gatherings.
His photograph "Lonely Existence," which is featured in the exhibit, is a blending of two photographs taken in South Dakota.
"The night shot of the tent was shot last October at the Black Hills Photo Shootout, a gathering of photographers from all over the Midwest interested in expanding their knowledge in photography. Area residents model in period dress to reenact the old West," he said. "The night sky left a lot to be desired, so I blended the Milky Way shot this last summer some 30 miles north of Sioux City, where the light pollution from city lights is far less prevalent."
Greiner said he hopes viewers are "wowed by how truly insignificant we really are in the grand theme of things" and recognize that "art is everywhere."
Camera Club member Lucas Harbeck said watching the effect of the pandemic on friends and family members who have small businesses has been "really tough."
His photograph, "Friday Night on the Town -- 'Quarantine Edition'," was taken on a rainy Friday night on the corner of Fourth and Court streets.
"I chose this shot to show the impact COVID had on a normally busy evening on the town. The solitude shows, as I am the only one out this night," he said.
Camera Club President Tom Schoening asked some members of a bridge club what solitude means to them. One of them told him about a second-story deck at her home on the edge of Sioux City, and, she agreed to serve as a model for his photograph "Alone with a Book."
"During the pandemic lockdown, people need to find things to do to keep busy and enjoy the world around them as much as they can," Schoening said.
He said he hopes the 20 scenes of solitude captured by Camera Club members will encourage viewers to slow down and quietly contemplate the beauty around them.