WATCH NOW: Sioux City Public Museum celebrates 10 years of history in downtown building

SIOUX CITY -- Before the Sioux City Public Museum moved to its new home a decade ago in the former JC Penney's department store, Matt Anderson said it simply wasn't possible to display large artifacts, such as a 1918 fire truck or a Sioux City-built Kari-Keen airplane.

"This facility is so large and flexible that we can do things that we only dreamed we could do when we were at the Peirce Mansion," Anderson, the museum's curator of history, said as he stood among display cases that held a Lakota-style peace pipe, Central High School Varsity Band LP, and an 86-pound quartz geode. "We can display vehicles and very large pieces. It just wasn't possible in our old facility."

April 23 marks the 10th anniversary of the museum's opening in the downtown building, which Anderson said has 7,000 square feet for permanent exhibits and another 7,000 square feet for temporary exhibits. Staff are celebrating that milestone with the exhibit: "New to You: Recent Artifact Donations," which runs through Aug. 15. Most of the showcased artifacts have not been previously displayed.

Last year alone, the museum received an estimated 12,032 individual artifacts, the highest of any previous years. Among the donations were several large collections.