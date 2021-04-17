WATCH NOW: Sioux City Public Museum celebrates 10 years of history in downtown building

SIOUX CITY -- Before the Sioux City Public Museum moved to its new home a decade ago in the former JC Penney's department store, Matt Anderson said it simply wasn't possible to display large artifacts, such as a 1918 fire truck or a Sioux City-built Kari-Keen airplane.
"This facility is so large and flexible that we can do things that we only dreamed we could do when we were at the Peirce Mansion," Anderson, the museum's curator of history, said as he stood among display cases that held a Lakota-style peace pipe, Central High School Varsity Band LP, and an 86-pound quartz geode. "We can display vehicles and very large pieces. It just wasn't possible in our old facility."
April 23 marks the 10th anniversary of the museum's opening in the downtown building, which Anderson said has 7,000 square feet for permanent exhibits and another 7,000 square feet for temporary exhibits. Staff are celebrating that milestone with the exhibit: "New to You: Recent Artifact Donations," which runs through Aug. 15. Most of the showcased artifacts have not been previously displayed.
Last year alone, the museum received an estimated 12,032 individual artifacts, the highest of any previous years. Among the donations were several large collections.
"I think most cities Sioux City's size don't have a local history museum that can offer the things that we can, and this facility is a big reason for that, along with the generosity of the community in donating really cool artifacts," Anderson said. "I think we're able to tell the story of our area in an interesting way."
Steady donations
The museum can trace its beginning to 1885, when the Scientific Association was formed and started collecting artifacts.
"Originally, the collections were fossils and rock specimens and things like that," Anderson said. "Then, it developed into the Academy of Science and Letters, so people started donated some of their personal papers and business papers and stuff like that."
In the 1930s, the museum was reorganized as a department of the City of Sioux City, according to Anderson. From that point on, he said the collection of local history has been "pretty active."
"There has been a pretty steady donation of objects, but certainly the pace of it has picked up in the last 20 years, and, particularly after we moved down here," he said.
The current exhibit of recent artifact donations highlights the types of items donated to the museum's collection over the past couple of years. Anderson said each artifact tells a story and offers a learning opportunity.
"In this case here, it was fun to put a big geode that was collected by former museum director Bill Diamond back in 1970 or so and a big cooking pot from Bishop's Cafeteria. That kind of gives you an example of the range of things that people do donate to the museum's collection," he said.
Other interesting donations include:
- The late Carleton R. Mikkelsen's military medals: The Lawton, Iowa, native who grew up in Sioux City, served in the Italian Campaign during World War II. He was decorated with the Combat Infantryman Badge, the Bronze Star, the Silver Star and the Purple Heart. After the war, Mikkelsen went into the pharmacy business, first working for Molskow Pharmacy in Morningside, and then, as the owner of his own Morningside-based pharmacy.
- An 1893 silk banner from Sioux City's Norwegian singing society: "At first, we didn't know what the organization even was that produced this. We didn't know what 'FRAM' was," Anderson said, referencing the gold letters on the burgundy banner. "We thought it was an acronym. It turns out, 'fram' is Norwegian for onward or forward. The Sioux City Fram group was a Norwegian men's singing group that was going in 1893 to Chicago to participate in the national Norwegian singers competition."
- Harvey the Rabbit: This papier-mâché rabbit was originally part of the Davidson's Easter display, but it was disposed of after the downtown department store was acquired by Younkers Brothers, Inc. in 1947. Clarence Mahan, a custodian at Toy National Bank, rescued the rabbit from the dumpster, and it became a treasured possession of his family. His daughter Mignone named the rabbit Harvey after a 1950 Jimmy Stewart film, which featured a large imaginary rabbit.
Anderson said the variety of exhibits that the museum offers appeals to a wide range of people from all age groups.
"I think the community sees the museum as a pretty valuable resource. I think people find it quite a bit of fun. It doesn't cost anything to come here," he said.