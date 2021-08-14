WATCH NOW: Sioux City's west side takes pride in Agape Community Garden

SIOUX CITY -- Michelle Bakke said she knew in her heart that if she planted a community garden on a piece of land across the street from her church on Sioux City's west side, people in the neighborhood would gather up the tomatoes, peppers, rhubarb, kale, mint, and more, springing forth from the earth to nourish their bodies.

The gate is never locked at Agape Community Garden, where all are welcome.

"Agape's about selfless giving, selfless love that you just do out of the goodness of your heart," Bakke said as she sat at a picnic table in the middle of the garden, as white butterflies fluttered over a patch of nearby Black-eyed Susans. "It's all throughout the Bible."

Bakke, a member of Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, founded the community garden in March 2018 on an empty, overgrown piece of the church's property at West 15th and Silver streets. The concept for the garden took root while Bakke was studying human services and counseling at Wayne State College.