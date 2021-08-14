WATCH NOW: Sioux City's west side takes pride in Agape Community Garden

SIOUX CITY -- Michelle Bakke said she knew in her heart that if she planted a community garden on a piece of land across the street from her church on Sioux City's west side, people in the neighborhood would gather up the tomatoes, peppers, rhubarb, kale, mint, and more, springing forth from the earth to nourish their bodies.
The gate is never locked at Agape Community Garden, where all are welcome.
"Agape's about selfless giving, selfless love that you just do out of the goodness of your heart," Bakke said as she sat at a picnic table in the middle of the garden, as white butterflies fluttered over a patch of nearby Black-eyed Susans. "It's all throughout the Bible."
Bakke, a member of Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, founded the community garden in March 2018 on an empty, overgrown piece of the church's property at West 15th and Silver streets. The concept for the garden took root while Bakke was studying human services and counseling at Wayne State College.
"For my internship, I was trying to start a nonprofit or do something for underserved communities. I wanted to forge a relationship between the senior generation and the younger ones, so we could do things together," she explained. "In my research, it said community gardens promote neighborhood awareness. I thought it would enhance the neighborhood and actually help the people that live in it."
Over the past three years, Bakke said the garden has flourished with the help of community members, donations from various businesses, and partnerships formed with numerous agencies and groups, including the Northwest Iowa Group of Sierra Club, Loess Hills chapter of Wild Ones, Sioux City NAACP and Iowa State University Extension -- Woodbury County.
Getting started
After cleaning up the lot, Bakke, her sister and a friend tried their best to level off the uneven ground by hand. Luckily, her neighbor came to the rescue with a Bobcat machine. She borrowed a tiller from another church member and posted a request for other gardening tools and supplies on a swap site.
"The first year, Lowe's, Fleet Farm and Bomgaars helped us by donating all the plants," said Bakke, who filled up the flatbed and interior of a pickup truck with plants for the garden. "Everything I've done is just by collaborating, reaching out to different organizations."
Although Bakke grew up on a farm outside of Hornick, Iowa, she said she doesn't have a green thumb. There was "no rhyme or reason" behind the flowers that she initially opted to plant, other than they were pretty.
The garden continued to transform. Apple, pear, cherry and peach trees were planted. Vegetable plants came in. Compost bins were built. Benches were donated.
"The first year was just trial and error," said Bakke, who described the garden's inaugural yield as "amazing." "For the most part, we're trying to do things that are sustainable -- things that will come back year after year."
Bakke partnered with the Northwest Iowa Group of Sierra Club and learned about pollination and native plants.
Nearly one-third of the garden is dedicated to wildlife habitat enrichment. More than 100 native plants, almost entirely sourced from or donated by the Loess Hills Wild Ones, as well as seven species of native shrubs, have been established. These native plants provide food sources for beneficial insects and also support songbirds and other wildlife. In 2019, eight family-focused nature activities were hosted by Sierra Club members at the garden.
Bakke's brother built a lending library, which further cemented the garden as a social destination for people residing in the neighborhood. The garden also features wood chip walking paths, shade structures, as well as educational and inspirational signage.
"It's super. More people need to come. It's a great community activity," said Bob Morrisey, a member of the Sierra Club.
Continued growth
This summer, a small shed was erected, a man donated a dripline and installed it in the vegetable section, a children's corner began taking shape, and herbs were relocated to colorful tubs. A shed and gazebo will also be added.
Bakke said the garden is about so much more than growing vegetables, flowers and herbs. She said it's a place that restores hope.
A woman who was struggling with health problems spotted a sign in the garden that says, "Don't give up," while passing by on her way home. Bakke said the woman, who was ready to give up on life, stopped to visit the garden and found a sense of renewed strength.
While working in the garden, Bakke said the neighbors will often flash a smile, wave and say, "Thank you, sister."
"I think they're just happy to be proud of something in their neighborhood. And, it's theirs. It has nothing to do with me," she said. "I just do the work. The rest is an act of God."