WATCH NOW: Siouxland camps return with some COVID precautions

SIOUX CITY -- Theresa Weaver-Basye said she has missed the liveliness and sounds that children bring to the Sioux City Public Museum, as they explore hands-on exhibits and learn about the past.
Last year, the museum was closed from March through the beginning of July amid the global COVID-19 pandemic and was unable to offer any face to face educational summer programming for kids.
"We're looking forward to seeing kids in-person. We really miss that," Basye said. "But, I think there's still a lot of questions in terms of how individual families are going to decide what they're going to do with their kids this summer."
While Weaver-Basye said museum staff are seeing the return of tour groups from Beyond the Bell, Girls Inc. and other youth organizations, she said registrations for summer classes are down from where they were in years past at this time. The museum is offering a variety of programming, including a space-themed class called "The Way of the Jedi" and a Victorian day at the Peirce Mansion complete with crafts, games and a special treat.
"We have added in a lot more family style programs to anticipate that maybe people wouldn't be ready to come back to summer camp, but they would still want to be doing activities with their families," Weaver-Basye said. "We've tried to anticipate that by building in some family game days on Sundays, where you can come to the museum and play bingo or an eye spy kind of scavenger hunt."
Ready for camp
Carrie Lebowich, executive director of LaunchPAD Children's Museum, said she knows a number of parents who are signing their children up for as many summer camps as possible. Lebowich said her 8-year-old daughter picked the museum's "DIY Art" and "Top Secret" camps.
"I think people are ready to get their kids out there. They've finished school and they're ready to celebrate and have fun," she said. "There's a lot of places that are offering camps this summer that weren't offering them last year, so we do have a little more to compete with."
The Sioux City children's museum is offering six camps this summer, which are geared toward a wider age range. While attendees won't be required to wear face masks, Lebowich said admission is limited to 10 kids per session. She said the Sloppy Science Camp, which is a favorite of many kids, is close to selling out.
"Last year, we had the kids all 6 feet apart in their own space and they had their own supplies and such. This year, I think it's going to be a little bit more hands-on than we were last year, just because we don't have those restrictions and we're a lot more educated about mitigating any sickness, COVID or not," she said.
Getting outdoors
Naturalist Theresa Kruid said the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center's summer camps are only running at about half capacity from a normal year. She said the camps, which kickoff Tuesday, are very popular and fill up quickly. With fewer spots available, this summer is no exception. Kruid said the camps are already booked up.
"We used to run two camps at the same time, so I would have 5 and 6-year-olds and 7 and 8-year-olds here at the same time. We decided we were only going to offer one age group at a time. That would also allow us to reach a different audience in our parks or in a different location," said Kruid, who said young participants will be spending most of their time outdoors and won't be sharing bug boxes, markers or other materials.
Last year amid the pandemic, Kruid said Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center didn't hold any summer camps, but offered a few youth programs, which were at roughly 35 percent capacity.
"I'm glad to be able to offer these things. I know kids are excited to be outdoors and get together with groups," said Kruid, who said the children will be hiking, birdwatching, playing games, making crafts and exploring the outdoors. "We're just trying to get kids immersed in nature."
Library's ready for reading
Adrienne Dunn, youth services manager for Sioux City Public Library, said the library decided to have its summer reading kickoff event outdoors. The event, which was held Wednesday at the Morningside Branch, not only allowed families to pick up a summer reading kit, but also gave them the opportunity to create a sidewalk chalk masterpiece and go on a book walk.
"To increase everyone's comfort level, instead of having a lot of people inside, we'll have a lot of people outside," Dunn said before the event.
Dunn said she has been encouraged by the number of families returning to Sioux City Public Library's three branches in recent weeks. Perry Creek was the last of the branches to reopen to the public on May 24.
"It seems very much like people are eager to get out and see people and have the books at their fingertips again that they've been missing," Dunn said.
Dunn said the library's free hands-on summer programming begins Monday with a caterpillars and butterflies session of Imagination Builders, a STEAM-based storytime for first through third graders.
"We've limited our seating a little bit compared to years past. We limited it to 20 kids," she said.
After a year of virtual storytime, Dunn said preschoolers will be able to gather in-person again and listen to stories that help them develop vocabulary and early literacy skills. Storytime will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays outside the Morningside Branch from June 16 to July 28.
"All of our events are going to be held at the Morningside Branch, just because we're having a repair done in the lower level of our building that's going to displace some of our staff members," said Dunn, who is based at Aalfs Downtown Library.