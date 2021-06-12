WATCH NOW: Siouxland camps return with some COVID precautions

Ready for camp

Carrie Lebowich, executive director of LaunchPAD Children's Museum, said she knows a number of parents who are signing their children up for as many summer camps as possible. Lebowich said her 8-year-old daughter picked the museum's "DIY Art" and "Top Secret" camps.

"I think people are ready to get their kids out there. They've finished school and they're ready to celebrate and have fun," she said. "There's a lot of places that are offering camps this summer that weren't offering them last year, so we do have a little more to compete with."

The Sioux City children's museum is offering six camps this summer, which are geared toward a wider age range. While attendees won't be required to wear face masks, Lebowich said admission is limited to 10 kids per session. She said the Sloppy Science Camp, which is a favorite of many kids, is close to selling out.

"Last year, we had the kids all 6 feet apart in their own space and they had their own supplies and such. This year, I think it's going to be a little bit more hands-on than we were last year, just because we don't have those restrictions and we're a lot more educated about mitigating any sickness, COVID or not," she said.

Getting outdoors

