WATCH NOW: Siouxland children learn about flight at air museum's day camp

SIOUX CITY -- Armonda Grimaldo carefully folded and creased a yellow piece of paper into a Dynamic Dart Wednesday morning at the Mid America Museum of Aviation & Transportation.

When the paper airplane left the 10-year-old's hand, it flew somewhere in the neighborhood of 50 to 60 feet, landing on the concrete floor near a blue 1971 Chevy Camaro, which was parked among other vintage automobiles and aircrafts at the museum.

"When I fly it, I put force in it to make it go like a real airplane," said Grimaldo, who remarked that she was surprised by how far the plane traveled.

Grimaldo was one of more than a dozen third-, fourth- and fifth-graders participating in "Tennis Shoes on the Tarmac" -- a one-day STEM kids camp being led by Suzanne and Randy Bartels. Another session of the camp is slated for June 15 at the museum, which is located on the northeast corner of Sioux Gateway Airport.

The 30,000-square-foot facility, which opened in March 2010, once served as a B-17 training base for the Army Air Corps during the 1940s. Today, it features commercial air crafts, classic automobiles and military artifacts and memorabilia.

"I'd like to have them learn a little about flight and the dynamics of flight and, then, I'd also like to introduce some different careers that they could possibly go into for flight," Suzanne Bartels said. "They could be a pilot. They could be an air transportation person. There's a whole list of things they could do."

Flight entails so much more than just simply getting in a plane and flying, according to Bartels. Before the children began making paper airplanes, she said they learned about pressure, lift, drag and all of the dynamics associated with flying an airplane.

"By folding it in certain ways, they learned that the lift and the pressure can be adjusted by how you folded it. They've always been adjusting their plane," she said.

While seated at six white tables, the children tried to fold and fly the Long Ranger, Flying Squirrel, Tailspin and other paper airplanes. Some types involved several steps and were harder to make than others. Building Styrofoam airplanes, flying rockets and touring the Boeing 727 donated by FedEx Express were also on Wednesday's agenda.

Hayden Bohlke, 11, who noted that he has made paper airplanes in the past, described the Tailspin as "difficult," while Brogen Augustine, also 11, classified it as "hard."

James Greenwood, who was folding alongside Bohlke and Augustine, was the first of the trio to complete the Tailspin. After launching his green paper plane into the air with all of his might, it spiraled in the air before swooping to the ground.

"You guys are doing great," Bartels encouraged as green, blue and yellow planes flew threw the air. "Just because you throw it hard doesn't mean it's going to go further. Try easy."

