WATCH NOW: Stone Bru to open new roasting facility, headquarters in historic building

SIOUX CITY -- Visitors to Stone Bru Coffee Company's new headquarters and roasting facility will be able to see and smell green coffee beans and watch a roast from beginning to end for the first time early this summer.

Brad Lepper, Stone Bru's president, purchased the historic 22,000-square-foot building overlooking downtown, at 101 West Third St., in December 2020 and renovations began the following year. He said "everything" needed work.

The structure, which most recently housed Stultz Plumbing, combines a historic front with adequate warehouse space. The back portion of the building, which Lepper said once served as the first mechanically cooled cold storage facility in town, was built in 1890. The front portion was added on and used as a showroom by Anderson Furniture Company around 1911.

"The location was probably the first thing that drew us. Just being right here in downtown and the visibility right across from Hard Rock," Lepper said of Prospect Hill. "This is where Sioux City started. There's a lot of cool history in this part of town."

Upon entering the front door, visitors will find themselves in the roast lab, which features red brick walls and wood floors. The roaster will be located on the west side, while burlap sacks containing green coffee will be stored on racks standing in the northwest corner. The building's upstairs is available to lease as an office space.

"It basically mimics the front area downstairs -- similar wood, brick, lighting, all those types of things," Jeff Carlson, a realtor who owns RE/MAX Preferred, said of the upstairs. "It's just really a beautiful space."

Two green couches currently sit in the middle of the roast lab, a warm, airy, welcoming space. Accent chairs underneath a chandelier, tables and chairs, a booth and bench along the back wall, and an espresso bar will round out the furnishings.

Visitors will be able to purchase limited specialty coffee drinks and baked goods from the coffee bar, but no salads or wraps. The roastery isn't a café like Stone Bru's Sunnybrook location. It won't have a kitchen. However, Lepper said the plan is to sell 2-pound and 5-pound whole bean coffee directly to the consumer.

"It's almost like a microbrewery, where you go to see how the product is made and learn about the deeper nuances of that business," he explained. "While you're sipping one cup of coffee, you can't watch a whole batch get roasted."

Down a hallway and to the left is an area that Stone Bru will use to service and repair coffee equipment. Lepper said they'll be able to bring in new equipment and bench test it there.

The warehouse portion of the building, which is adjacent to the repair area, was built in 1954. Lepper said the space underwent a "tremendous deep cleaning." The walls were painted white and, then, Wholesale Director Adrian Kolbo's sister, Annika Kolbo, painted a mural of coffee plants.

"In the past, everyone has known Stone Bru as a café, as a drive-thru coffee shop. Our café now is more of showcase for us. It's a place where we can try things, learn on our own and, then, pass that information on to our clients," Lepper said. "Our growth pattern going forward is going to be more on the roasting and café consultation side and not so much retail locations."

A piece of history

It just so happens that the building selected for Stone Bru's headquarters is located right across the street from what was Empire Mills, one of the largest coffee roasters in the early 1900s. The Haddock Monument and a billboard currently stand on the site.

Back then, Lepper said the grocers would get green coffee, so they could store it longer, and, then, roast it themselves.

"According to the museum, most of the coffee in South Dakota, North Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas and some of Missouri originated right here in downtown Sioux City," he said. "It's fun to come back to a historic building that would've been built during that time period and bring it back into an industry that was once very prevalent in Sioux City."

Lepper said the building underwent a complete gut, renovation and build out. All new electrical, lighting and HVAC systems were installed along with new windows. In what is now the roast lab, the infill was taken out, the old tile was pulled up and the plaster on the walls and ceiling was removed. In fact, Lepper said the only thing that's still original is the building's bones and structure.

He said it was "fun" taking down the ceiling and having items from the early 1900s fall onto the floor. He plans to frame a railroad map from 1908. Another interesting find is a letter from 1931, which was still inside an envelope.

"It was a customer who had sent a letter requesting $10 in product and saying that he would send the rest when he could and that things were just as bad there as everywhere, but at least the weather's good," Lepper recalled. "It was like a really unique piece of depression era business communication."

A new direction

Lepper, describes himself as a serial entrepreneur who loves business and creating things. He got his start by purchasing a laundromat in Dakota City. Shortly after that, the Burger King on Gordon Drive relocated, freeing up that building.

"My wife and I, our first home in Sioux City was on Mulberry Street, right at the top of the hill in Morningside. Every day that I would come down and go to work, I would look at that building. Of course, being the laundry business, I see every building as a potential laundromat. I thought that would be a good spot between the colleges," he said.

Since the laundry business didn't need a drive-thru, Lepper thought it would be a good coffee shop. Lepper reached out to his aunt, who lives in Lincoln and owns a coffee shop.

"She didn't want to expand, but she had met a gentleman from town, Nick Topf, who worked for a roaster here at the time. She said I should go talk to him. So, I went and talked to him," Lepper recalled. "That first experience of pulling espresso shots and seeing the roasting and seeing the green coffee beans and just seeing the inside works of the coffee business, I think I was hooked at that moment."

Topf, who now serves as Stone Bru's director of coffee, convinced Lepper that they could handle the business proposition on their own. Lepper partnered with Robbie Jennings and Jeff Boonstra. They opened the first Stone Bru retail location on the corner of Stone Avenue and Gordon Drive in December 2015. A location in Dakota Dunes followed in 2018. Then, amid the pandemic, Stone Bru consolidated its retail operations at 5822 Sunnybrook Drive. The coffee company currently does its roasting at 609 Wesley Way, but that operation will be moving to the West Third Street headquarters.

"If nobody were come in in a day, it really wouldn't affect our operation," Lepper said of the West Third Street headquarters. "We have this because we want people to be able to come in and see what we're doing. Our real customer-facing operation is the Sunnybrook store."

