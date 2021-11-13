WATCH NOW: Tour of Homes showcases downtown Sioux City flats

SIOUX CITY -- Erika Hansen is deviating from the traditional Christmas color palette of red and green.

You'll find pink, turquoise, peach and lavender in the historic Copper Flats apartment Hansen is decorating for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland's 2021 Living Lux Tour of Homes, an annual fundraiser that benefits the nonprofit mentoring program.

"It's a little bit more of an eclectic vibe, a little more of a boho vibe than what a traditional Christmas scenario might look like," Hansen, the owner of Rearranged Interior and Redesign Services, explained as she arranged multi-colored pillows on a light blue-green sofa and pulled garland made of bells and tassels out of a plastic wrapper.

Hansen said her "sophisticated" theme was inspired by the space itself. The one-bedroom apartment located in the former Hatch Furniture Building gave Hansen a blank canvas with which to work. It features floor to ceiling windows looking down onto Pierce Street, white walls and light wood floors.

"There were a couple of different directions I considered going in here, but, because of all this natural light coming in and because it's such a blank canvas with the white walls and neutral-colored floor, I really wanted to do a lot of color," she said.

The tour showcases five professionally decorated spaces at Copper Flats, 413 Pierce St.; Bluebird Flats, 520 Nebraska St.; the 4th Jackson Condos; and the Warrior Apartments, 525 Sixth St. The other designers are Lisa Kalaher and team (Mod House), Amy MacFarlane and Julie Kellen (Lifestyle Design & Consign), Dori Sexton (Dynasty Painting & Decorating), Marie Hofmeyer and team (Holland House), and Jeni Davis (Designs by Davis).

In a commercial space on the building's ground floor, Davis had spools of faux fur, sprigs of pampas grass and sparkling birch, as well as boxes of apple green, black and copper ornaments neatly laid in rows on the floor.

"I'm not even close to being done. I'm actually building trees out of paper and PVC pipe," she said as she strung white lights on an artificial tree. "I'm going with something very non-traditional as far as decorating the trees. There will be lots of natural elements in the trees, as well as ornaments and things. I'm doing a lot of colors that you wouldn't traditionally see at Christmastime."

While Davis, who is in her eighth year of decorating for the tour, scored the bulk of her merchandise at Hobby Lobby, Hansen estimated that 80 percent of the items she's using to transform the apartment came from Anthropologie, an American clothing retailer that also sells home décor and furnishings. The rest she purchased at Target.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland Executive Director Kristie M. Arlt said tour-goers will be able to buy most of the items they see at a popup shop at the Warrior Hotel.

"We'll have a look book, so if you love this tree or the ornaments, people can snap a picture and then go back and actually buy it. Then, the following week, they can come to Big Brothers Big Sisters and pick up what they purchased," she said.

Redesign

Hansen said her interior design background is in redesign, which focuses on arrangement.

Furniture needs to be placed in a way that looks appealing, promotes the smooth flow of traffic and creates a focal point, according to Hansen.

"It's all about trying to create a focal point and then moving the furniture into positions that accentuate that focal point," said Hansen, who envisions her focal point being the windows, the light coming through them and a Christmas tree placed in an adjacent corner. "Everything will be situated so that it faces the tree and the windows. Then, it's just a question of making things work logically, so, of course, there has to be a place for a table and chairs."

In addition to the soft colors, Hansen said the furniture and accessories she's using, much of which aren't specific to Christmas, are on trend.

"I'll use it in a way that feels like Christmas," she said of the items. "A lot of the artwork that I'm putting in here isn't Christmas-specific, but we'll use some greenery or we'll use some lights. We'll dress it up. It's very similar to how somebody would actually live."

When it comes to decorating for the holidays, Hansen said you don't have to replace everything with "Christmas-themed stuff." She advises using what you already have in new ways.

"People don't have a fortune to spend on completely redecorating their home at Christmastime," said Hansen, who recommends using greenery on a headboard or hanging it from a chandelier to make the space "feel more holiday. I'll probably do something to these windows that has some light element to it, because that's a great way to just dress up the space."

If you're looking to buy something new for your home and change up the color palette, Hansen said pillows are generally inexpensive and a great way to make your home look more festive. She pointed to two pillows from Anthropologie resting on the sofa that were stitched with winter sayings, such as "up to snowgood" and "love at frost sight."

"You can find so many great options at places like Target and Walmart and local boutiques that won't cost a fortune," she said.

Trimming the tree

While most people wouldn't associate shades of rust and bright green with Christmas, Davis said these colors are hot on the East and West Coasts.

"This is actually what they're doing. Iowa's about six months behind," she said. "It's kind of cool to bring it here."

Davis said she has already decorated three homes for Christmas. Her clients generally chose traditional colors -- red, white, silver and gold. She, however, hopes the trees she's trimming for the Tour of Homes help people "think outside of the box."

"When it comes to decorating trees, I think a lot of people get overwhelmed, because there's so much stuff out there," she said.

Davis starts the tree decorating process by "fluffing" a pre-lit tree. Next, she sticks in stems and fillers. Then, she hangs the ornaments, including the ones the kids made at school.

"You can add faux fur if you're wanting to make some texture on your trees. Honestly, I fill them so full that they don't look like they're trees," she said. "There's no right and wrong."

