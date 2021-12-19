WATCH NOW: West High School senior selected for the United States Senate Youth Program

SIOUX CITY -- From March 5-12, 2022, Kenny Lam will have the opportunity to discuss healthcare issues with U.S. Senators, Cabinet Secretaries, federal agency leaders and, maybe, President Joe Biden.

This is pretty heady stuff once you realize that Lam is a 16-year-old senior at West High School.

"I am one of the two delegates selected to represent Iowa during the United States Senate Youth Program (USSYP)," he explained. "Due to COVID-19 restrictions, it will be held virtually and not in Washington, D.C. Still, I'm really looking forward to connecting with people and making a difference."

Making a difference is very important to Lam, the eldest son of Vietnamese immigrants.

He was selected to become a USSYP delegate based upon his leadership with Sioux City's School Improvement Advisory Committee as well as with Health Occupation Students of America (HOSA), a club for students wanting to pursue healthcare careers.

Lam is also on West's Student Council, a member of the National Honor Society, and a volunteers for Mentors in Violence Prevention (MVP), where he lectures freshmen on a host of social issues.

In addition, he has chaired West's "Adopt-a-Family" committee, which provided more than $1,500 for six local families.

"I don't think kids realize they have a real voice when it comes to impacting the world around them," Lam said. "My background has allowed me to see how diverse Sioux City is and how diverse the country is. I want to be able to represent that diversity."

As part of Washington Week for USSYP, a national, nonpartisan initiative established in 1962 and funded by the Hearst Foundation, he'll have that chance.

Designed to provide talented high school students with an in-depth understanding on how the legislative, judicial and federal government impacts public service, the USSYP already has had impressive alumni like U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, Maine U.S. Senator Susan Collins and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

"What I'm really looking forward to experiencing an immersive understanding of how government works, specifically in the way it relates to health policy reform," Lam explained.

Healthcare has been one of Lam's passions through his involvement with HOSA.

"Healthcare isn't always equal, especially when you live in an inner city or in a rural area," he said. "That is a problem for a country as large as the United States."

As a USSYP delegate, Lam will be a part of Q&A's between policymakers and high school students from across the nation.

Which, surprisingly, isn't too intimidating for Lam, who is used to being a role model for his younger brother Andy and a voice for his mom and dad.

"My dad doesn't speak English very well but my mom does pretty well with the language," he said.

Indeed, Lam said his mom is already teaching him how to cook.

"I like making pasta dishes," he said. "My mom is teaching me how to make pasta, using Vietnamese ingredients and techniques."

This will come in handy when Lam goes off to college. In addition to meeting with movers and shakers, he will receive a $10,000 undergraduate scholarship as a USSYP delegate.

"I've been accepted to attend Georgetown University," he said. "I may not be able to go to Washington, D.C. this spring. But I'll be able to go in the fall."

Once he get to college, Lam plans on studying health administration. And, maybe, after that, law school.

So, why isn't he considering medical school?

"When people think about healthcare, they think about doctors and nurses," Lam explained. "The healthcare field is a lot bigger than that. I want to learn how to make healthcare policy."

