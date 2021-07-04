WATCH NOW: Young students learn about robotics during an ISU Extension summer STEM camp

SIOUX CITY -- Dash can bark like a dog, quack like a duck, and hurl himself across the floor as if he were a bowling ball.

In other words, Dash is a robot that is being controlled by Grayson Blair, an 8-year-old Sergeant Bluff-Luton Elementary School student.

"I never knew a robot could do so many things," he said while controlling Dash's actions, via a laptop.

Grayson was one of the kindergarten-through-third grade students participating in a "Fun with Bots" summer camp offered by Woodbury County Iowa State University Extension and Outreach on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The two-day camp is one of several offered during the summer, according to youth outreach coordinator Christine Craig-Beyerink.

"We have special camps for kids of all ages that cover many different topics," she explained. "Our robotics camps are among our most popular camps since kids really love robots."

That was especially true for Daniella Lopez, 8, who was working with a Bee-Bot, which was literally a programmable robot that looked like a bumblebee.

Ask if she had ever seen a bee robot, Daniella shook her head no.