WATCH NOW: Young students learn about robotics during an ISU Extension summer STEM camp

SIOUX CITY -- Dash can bark like a dog, quack like a duck, and hurl himself across the floor as if he were a bowling ball.
In other words, Dash is a robot that is being controlled by Grayson Blair, an 8-year-old Sergeant Bluff-Luton Elementary School student.
"I never knew a robot could do so many things," he said while controlling Dash's actions, via a laptop.
Grayson was one of the kindergarten-through-third grade students participating in a "Fun with Bots" summer camp offered by Woodbury County Iowa State University Extension and Outreach on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The two-day camp is one of several offered during the summer, according to youth outreach coordinator Christine Craig-Beyerink.
"We have special camps for kids of all ages that cover many different topics," she explained. "Our robotics camps are among our most popular camps since kids really love robots."
That was especially true for Daniella Lopez, 8, who was working with a Bee-Bot, which was literally a programmable robot that looked like a bumblebee.
Ask if she had ever seen a bee robot, Daniella shook her head no.
"I've never seen a bee robot before because I've never seen any kind of robot before," Daniella said as she and her friend Yaneli Ayala, 8, took turns racing their Bee-Bots down a race track.
In another section of the camp, Nola Wheelock, 7, was playing a robot game with Emily Hodge, a North High School student and an Americorps volunteer.
"I can make my robot light up, make noises and move around," Nola said in demonstration.
"Sometimes, the little kids are smarter than the big kids," Emily said with a laugh. "I spent a long time trying to figure out how to make the robot's light go on and off. Nola figured it out a lot faster than me."
Which shouldn't be too surprising, Emily said.
"Allowing young students to experiment with robotics is so important," she said. "It opens their eyes to the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) curriculum at a very early age."
ISU Extension communications coordinator Kevin Pottebaum nodded his head in agreement.
"You may be seeing some future scientists and engineers at this camp," he said, watching as the kids experimented with robots.
Listening to a roomful of students laugh while having fun with science is music to the ears of Craig-Beyerink.
"When adults walk past our door, all they can hear is laughter," she said. "I bet people think we're just playing games but the kids are actually learning lessons about robotics."