Wayne State College kids create films based on Japanese proverbs and 'Star Wars' on a $1,000 budget

WAYNE, Neb. -- Stop the presses! Did you hear about the "Star Wars" sequel that cost around $100 to make?

Disclaimer: "The Adventures of Mara Jade: A Star Wars Fan Film" -- revolving around the wife of Luke Skywalker and the search for a Jedi-protected child -- is only seven minutes in length. But the short film was quite ambitious by the standards set by Wayne State College (WSC) electronic media and film program students.

Co-directed by student Mark Albers, of Waukee, Iowa, and Wayne State graduate Shelby Hagerdon of Sioux Falls, the film received helpful assistance from the college's costume and industrial technology departments.

Even more important to producer Ally Boyd of Papillion, Nebraska, the short film contained some tricky choreography.

"Our films usually don't have fight sequences but 'The Adventures of Mara Jade' did," she said.

The "Star Wars"-inspired film was just one of the student films that received the "red carpet" premiere at Wayne State College's Ley Theatre on Sept. 14.

In addition to "The Adventures of Mara Jade," the program also featured the premiere of a movie based on a romantic Japanese legend.

"'The Red String of Fate' revolves around a boy who is tethered by a red string to another person," Griffin Presnell, of Lincoln, Nebraska, explained. "Since he tethered to another boy, it allows us to deal with issues like homophobia."

The film also includes some cool animation created by Nathan Reiland-Smith, of Sioux Falls, who was also producer of "The Red String of Fate."

"I like being a producer because I know the buck stops with me," he said.

Presnell is simply happy that his film advances LGBTQ issues in an accessible way.

"You can tell important stories through film," said Presnell, who became interested in moviemaking in the eighth grade.

To be honest, Blake Bodlak has Presnell beat by a few years. The Ponca, Nebraska native said he wanted to make films since he was 10.

"It was always a goal of mine to become a moviemaker," Bodlak said.

Seemed like Bodlak is off to a good start.

"Connor & Annie" -- Bodlak's writing-directing debut and a standout at WSC's Hot Attic Film School springtime presentation -- made an encore appearance at Sept. 14's student show.

WSC communications arts assistant professor Michael White said Bodlak is a good example of the type of student attracted by the program.

"When we started the program in 2017, we had seven students," White said. "Now, we have more than 30 students."

The film school is already attracting success stories. Hagedorn, a 2021 Wayne State graduate, has been accepted at Boston's prestigious Emerson College, while Bodlak's "Connor & Annie" has already been hitting the film festival circuit.

Also hitting the film festival circuit was White's own "A Day with Lily," which he wrote and directed.

The movie -- which tells the story of a young careerwoman who grapples with a history as an abused child when she cares for a five-year-old -- had already earned two awards -- including Best Screenplay -- at this year's Iowa Motion Picture Awards.

"It still surprise that a college in a community the size of Wayne can have a film school," White said with a chuckle. "They say 'you must be like 'the little film school on the prairie.' Well, I guess we are."

