West senior is one of Iowa's top high school musicians at All-State Music Festival

SIOUX CITY -- At this moment, much of Antonio Ferraro's time is consumed by music.

Not only is the West High School senior getting ready for the annual Madrigal dinner and concert, he is also concerning himself over musical selections while applying to colleges.

More immediate for Ferraro is the Iowa High School Music Association's 76th annual All State Music Festival, which takes place Nov. 17-19 at Iowa State University.

Ferraro, a violinist in West's orchestra, is one of only two Sioux City Community School District students to be selected this year for All-State four years in a row.

It places Ferraro, as well as Michael Toben, a tuba player in North High School's band, in the top 1% of all Iowa high school musicians.

"All-State is stressful because you have two days to learn new music before you play it in a concert," Ferraro explained. "But All-State is so rewarding because you'll be meeting and playing with the top high school musicians from around the state.

"If you're serious about music, you need to try out for All-State," he said.

Ferraro happens to be very serious when it comes to the violin.

Indeed, he'd like to attend the University of South Dakota, Curtis Institute of Music, in Philadelphia, or the New England Conservatory of Music, in Boston, to become a violin soloist.

Yet Ferraro freely admitted he didn't begin as a musical prodigy.

"I didn't pick up a violin until the fourth grade and didn't receive private lessons until the seventh grade," he said.

Even though Ferraro also sings and plays the piano, he said the violin was always special.

"The violin just made sense to me," he remarked. "It was something that felt right for me."

Certainly, the discipline required in mastering the violin came naturally to the goal-oriented Ferraro.

"I never had a problem practicing the violin in my bedroom," he said.

But Ferraro cautioned against what he called "mindless practicing."

"Sometimes, you're practicing just for the sake of practicing," he said. "If you hit a flat note, you simply blow past it."

Instead, Ferraro will take the time and analyze why the flat note was played while making sure not to repeat it the next time.

"You have to concentrate on the hard stuff first," he said. "Once you do that, the other stuff will come naturally."

Ferraro said the discipline he gained in music may also be applied in other school subjects.

"I'm a pretty social person but I like challenging myself," he said. "Currently, I'm trying to teach myself how to speak Spanish."

After he masters Spanish, Ferraro may also teach himself how to speak Romanian. He is considering doing graduate work in Romania.

"I like traveling and I like meeting new people," he said after detailing recent excursions to both Mexico and New York City.

As he prepares for the remainder of his senior year, Ferraro has advice for any aspiring high school musician.

"While practicing is important, so is being willing to take a break," he said. "It may be a 10-minute break or, even, a half-hour break, but being able to turn your mind off a bit is so beneficial.

"A well-deserved break will also make the rest of your practicing time more meaningful."

Whenever he practices, Ferraro likes to play something by Mozart or by Antonin Dvorak, who are two of his favorite composers.

"I love the way playing the violin makes me feel," he said. "I also love seeing how my playing impacts other people.

"Many people have never heard classical music played before," Ferraro continued. "If I can make one person find enjoyment in my music, then, it will all be worthwhile."