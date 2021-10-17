Western Iowa Tech's Comet Radio goes on a 24-hour on-air marathon for College Radio Day

SIOUX CITY -- Midway through the day on Oct. 1, Chris Mansfield was ready for a fast pizza break.

That's perfectly understandable since Mansfield, the audio/video/journalism coordinator at Western Iowa Tech Community College (WITCC), was at approximately the midway point of College Radio Day.

WITCC's streaming Comet Radio was one of hundreds of radio stations around the world to broadcast special programming for 24 straight hours on Oct. 1.

Started by the nonprofit College Radio Foundation, College Radio Day was created to raise awareness of college radio stations by encouraging those who would not normally listen to do so for a day.

From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m., Mansfield and his student staff were controlling the airwaves with a mix of music, interviews and anything else they could think of to fill up time, which there is a lot of.

"Luckily, we have some very enterprising students," Mansfield said.

That included Tyler Thompson, who was able to snag an interview with Oakland, California-based singer-songwriter Brian Kelly, who performs under the stage name of Oceanography.

"Oceanography wanted to promote a debut album entitled 'Thirteen Songs About Driving Nowhere in Alphabetical Order,'" Thompson, a native of Newton, Iowa, explained. "I was able to get a preview for College Radio Day."

If Thompson was looking toward future sounds with his radio show, Rhegan Zebroski had musical tastes that revolved around the past.

"I love the music of the early 2000s," she said. "That was a good time for music."

When it comes to music, Riley Watson had a decidedly eclectic approach to programming his "Hype Hour."

"I want my audience to get out of bed and out the door on a positive note," he said. "Today, I played Aretha as well as some Dolly Parton."

And when does the "Hype Hour" usually begin to jostle people out of their slumber? According to Watson, at around 9 a.m.

Wait, 9 a.m. seems like sort of a late start for a wake-up show, isn't it?

"Well, everyone isn't an early riser," Watson admitted.

Don't tell that to Kellyn Howell, a WITCC student who directed the KCAU-TV morning news broadcast before taking on an hour-long Comet Radio shift later in the day.

"I'm just getting my second wind," she said, grabbing a cookie for a much needed rush of sugar.

Mansfield said Howell's situation was fairly common.

"We either have WITCC students or WITCC graduates in various roles at all of the television stations," Mansfield said. "The kids are in demand because they get plenty of hands-on experience here."

Even if a students choose another vocation outside of broadcasting, they can still make use of this experience.

"Producing and programming a radio show is a form of communication," Mansfield said. "Every job will require you to be an effective communicator, so my students will have a head start, no matter their career."

Well, hopefully, the Comet Radio staff will know what it takes to become marathon communicators.

"24 hours is a very long time," Mansfield said. "It seems even longer whenever College Radio Day comes along."

