What's on the table? Sioux City librarian shares top Thanksgiving reading picks for kids

SIOUX CITY -- Growing up, Adrienne Dunn spent time with her grandma on Thanksgiving, doing two things they loved doing together.

That would be cooking and reading.

"My grandma just turned 90 but she still insists on cooking for Thanksgiving," Dunn said. "Me? I bring my pimento salad each and every Thanksgiving."

So, what will she be reading on Turkey Day?

"Way too many choices," said Dunn, the Sioux City Public Library youth services manager. "There are so many good books out there."

Indeed, the children's section at Aalfs Main Public Library is teeming with autumnal reads.

"Out of all of the seasons, fall is probably written about the most," Dunn said, looking at stacks and stacks of material. "Who wouldn't want to curl up with a good book once the weather starts turning colder?"

OK, let us answer Dunn's question. We'd imagine a turkey would likely pass on his book club offering, especially around Thanksgiving time.

That was certainly the case with the titular bird in Eve Bunting's "A Turkey for Thanksgiving."