What's on the table? Sioux City librarian shares top Thanksgiving reading picks for kids

SIOUX CITY -- Growing up, Adrienne Dunn spent time with her grandma on Thanksgiving, doing two things they loved doing together.
That would be cooking and reading.
"My grandma just turned 90 but she still insists on cooking for Thanksgiving," Dunn said. "Me? I bring my pimento salad each and every Thanksgiving."
So, what will she be reading on Turkey Day?
"Way too many choices," said Dunn, the Sioux City Public Library youth services manager. "There are so many good books out there."
Indeed, the children's section at Aalfs Main Public Library is teeming with autumnal reads.
"Out of all of the seasons, fall is probably written about the most," Dunn said, looking at stacks and stacks of material. "Who wouldn't want to curl up with a good book once the weather starts turning colder?"
OK, let us answer Dunn's question. We'd imagine a turkey would likely pass on his book club offering, especially around Thanksgiving time.
That was certainly the case with the titular bird in Eve Bunting's "A Turkey for Thanksgiving."
Featuring whimsical illustrations by Diane de Groat, the story revolves around Mr. and Mrs. Moose wanting to invite all of their animal friends for a special meal.
The goat family makes sure to RSVP and so do the bunnies. But their friend, the turkey, proves much more elusive.
"That is until he realizes his hosts want him at their Thanksgiving table, not on it," Dunn explained.
Another one of her favorite books is Beth Ferry's "The Scarecrow," which isn't specifically tied to Thanksgiving. Instead, it revolves around the unusual friendship between two supposed adversaries.
Most animals know they shouldn't mess with the scarecrow, right? But, when, a small, scared crow falls from mid-air, the scarecrow does the strangest thing. He reaches out and saves the baby crow.
"A bond grown between the two unlikely friends as autumn turns to winter and winter turns to spring," Dunn said. "Kids and adults will fall in love with this book because the illustrations (by the Fan Brothers) are gorgeous."
Equally as popular are series revolving around beloved characters like Mo Willems' "Elephant & Piggie" and Dav Pilkey's "Captain Underpants," as well as a snack-loving, crime-solving Great Dane who got his start on Saturday morning TV.
"When I was a girl, I watched 'Scooby-Doo' on television," Dunn said. "I had no idea he'd still be popular in book form in 2019."
She also couldn't have predicted the popularity of audiobooks, which come in handy for long holiday travel times.
For long Thanksgiving road trips, Dunn recommends "Ghost," by Jason Reynolds, who won a Coretta Scott King/John Steptoe Award for a previous book.
"Ghost" introduces readers to Ghost, Lu, Patina and Sunny, who are all chosen for an elite middle school track team. Despite all coming from diverse backgrounds, can these kids get their act together in order to qualify for the Junior Olympics?
"When you have children who like teen fiction and a husband who likes sports stories, you have to look for books to satisfy multiple tastes," Dunn said. "'Ghost' ticks every box."
With Thanksgiving less than a week away, Dunn said her attention turns to the memories she had growing up as well as the memories she continues to make with own children.
"It would be wonderful if my kids remember Thanksgivings as fondly as I do of the Thanksgivings I spent with my grandma."
Books for the holidays
Ever wanted to catch up on James Patterson or Danielle Steel but can't afford to buy it at retail?
That's why the Sioux City Public Library's holiday book sale is such a welcome event for bookworms on a budget, according to library youth services manager Adrienne Dunn.
"Due to the popularity of certain authors and certain titles, libraries must order multiple copies of the same book," she said. "Once, those titles cool off a bit, we're able to sell them at a significant savings."
Sponsored by the Friends of the Sioux City Public Library, the Holiday Book Sale will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Aalfs Downtown Library, 529 Pierce St.
"We'll have adult fiction, adult nonfiction, kids' stories and books for anybody at any age," Dunn said. "A book is a welcome gift for Christmas and any time of the year."
You can't spell 'fun' without dysfunction
While Thanksgiving books for kids seem to emphasize the positive aspects of the holiday, books for teens and adults don't skimp on the family drama, said Sioux City Public Library reader services specialist Kelsey Patterson.
"It can't be all nice and sweet on the holidays," she said. "Sometimes, there's a bit of friction in the best of families."
Here are a few of Patterson's fave holiday picks.
"A Spool of Blue Thread" by Anne Tyler
IN A NUTSHELL: On the outside, the Whitshanks look like the perfect family. Dig deeper and discover that Red, Abby and their four adult kids have tender moments plus plenty of jealousies, disappointments and carefully guarded secrets.
"The Last Romantics" by Tara Conklin
IN A NUTSHELL: The Skinner siblings have faced life and death choices in the past. Can a new crisis test those familial bonds or will it help them navigate through some difficult times?
"The House of Broken Angels" by Luis Alberto Urrea
IN A NUTSHELL: Nearing death, beloved family patriarch Miguel Angel "Big Angel" de La Cruz invites his clan to one last birthday bash. An unexpected passing and mixed parentage turn this Mexican-American family into turmoil.
"The Turner House" by Angela Flournoy
IN A NUTSHELL: The Turners -- and the 13 kids -- lived at the same house on Yarrow Street for more than 50 years. When matriarch Viola is forced to put up the house for sale, past resentments and future fears come a-calling.
"A Place for Us" by Fatima Farheen Mirza
IN A NUTSHELL: As an Indian wedding gathers a family back together, parents Rafiq and Layla must reckon with the choices their kids made in their lives.
