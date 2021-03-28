Where art and science meet: Northwestern College student explores human side of Jesus Christ

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- While many people focus on the divinity of Jesus Christ, much less talk is devoted to his humanity.
"Genetic Composition of Christ," a six-panel metal installation designed by Northwestern College senior Ali Almail, was recently installed at DeWitt Family Science Center on the college's Orange City campus.
The digital artwork features a famous 16th-century Domenikos Theotokopoulos ("El Greco") painting of Jesus, suffering as he carries the cross. Almail produced the image using the nitrogenous bases that code for genes corresponding to prevalent diseases.
"Jesus had a genome -- possibly 50 percent from Mary and 50 percent from God," said Almail, a native of Bahrain who spent most of his life in Canada. "Was his genome perfect? Did he possess genes that might have predisposed him to certain diseases?"
Indeed, the panels of "Genetic Composition of Christ" represent cancer, diabetes and Huntington's disease, which were all common in the Middle East, which was the birthplace of Jesus.
"We know that Christ suffered on the cross for our salvation, but did he suffer through some of these diseases?" Almail asked.
And if he did, the connection that Christians feel toward Jesus on a human level is deepened by the knowledge that he could relate to their illnesses.
"Can Jesus feel our pain?" Almail added. "That's what many Christians want to know."
It is a question that Almail -- a double major in art as well as genetics, molecular biology and cellular biology -- had been pondering for the past two years.
"I was interested in the topic and wanted to present it in a very visual way," he said. "I chose metal for its cleanliness as well as for its sharp, modern lines."
Funded by Northwestern's art and biology departments, Almail's large-scale piece will hang, permanently, in the DeWitt Family Science Center's northeast lobby.
"A person wouldn't ordinarily see a connection between art and science," he said. "My project combines the two."
In fact, Almail said his own artistic side allowed him to think in very visual terms. His scientific side made him want to tackle it in a research-heavy way.
"Let's just say I went through plenty of drafts before coming up with something I like," he allowed.
A leader in Northwestern's International Club, Almail has been part of a SEA-PHAGES research project and worked as a research assistant for chemistry and physics professors.
"I came to Northwestern because it was highly recommended," he said. "It was one of the best decisions I've ever made."
Almail would like to become a physician scientist who combines medicine and research. He is currently in the process of interviewing at medical schools in both the United States and Canada.
"While I like research, you can't take the human element out of medicine," he said.
Plus there will be always be a part of art and science that intersects.
"I think 'Genetic Composition of Christ' will let people see the humanity of Jesus Christ," Almail said.