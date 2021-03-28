Where art and science meet: Northwestern College student explores human side of Jesus Christ

"Can Jesus feel our pain?" Almail added. "That's what many Christians want to know."

It is a question that Almail -- a double major in art as well as genetics, molecular biology and cellular biology -- had been pondering for the past two years.

"I was interested in the topic and wanted to present it in a very visual way," he said. "I chose metal for its cleanliness as well as for its sharp, modern lines."

Funded by Northwestern's art and biology departments, Almail's large-scale piece will hang, permanently, in the DeWitt Family Science Center's northeast lobby.

"A person wouldn't ordinarily see a connection between art and science," he said. "My project combines the two."

In fact, Almail said his own artistic side allowed him to think in very visual terms. His scientific side made him want to tackle it in a research-heavy way.

"Let's just say I went through plenty of drafts before coming up with something I like," he allowed.

A leader in Northwestern's International Club, Almail has been part of a SEA-PHAGES research project and worked as a research assistant for chemistry and physics professors.