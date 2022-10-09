'Whose Live Anyway?' Greg Proops on the joys of off-the-cuff comedy

Greg Proops has grown accustomed to performing comedy without a net.

The Phoenix, Arizona-born actor is best known for the improvisational skills he honed as a cast member of both the British and American television version of "Whose Line Is It Anyway?"

"Believe it or not, I started on 'Whose Line' more than 30 years ago," Proops said with a sigh. "In fact, I'm still doing 'Whose Line' since it has been renewed for another season on the CW."

Not only that but Proops, along with "Whose Line" veterans Ryan Stiles, Jeff B. Davis and Joel Murray, will be bringing "Whose Live Anyway?" -- a touring improv show based on the popular TV show -- to the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St., at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

"Essentially, the stage show is all comedy, totally unscripted and based on suggestions from the audience," Proops said. "We never know what's gonna happen and we like it that way."

Well, actually, that isn't quite true.

"At some point of the evening, Ryan will say or do something incredible, scoring a comedic home run," he said of his longtime costar Stiles.

Proops is equally as complimentary of fellow improvisers Davis and Murray, who've both been affiliated with "Whose Line" for a decade or more.

"It's hard to bring somebody new into the fold," he noted. "Then, we have so much fun that nobody wants to leave."

In fact, the troupe still performs with "Whose Line'"s original host Drew Carey on occasion.

"We think of Drew as being the fifth member of our cast," Proops said.

However, "Whose Live Anyway?" differs from the TV version since it doesn't have a host. Instead, Proops will introduce the group who, then, will launch into a nonstop evening of improv.

"There's a lot more audience interaction with the stage show," Proops explained. "It's like 'Whose Line,' only without the glass wall separating us and the audience."

If you're in the front few rows of the Orpheum, don't be surprised if you're enlisted into service.

"I can't understand it when people are surprised by being brought on stage," Proops said. "If we can see you, we'll probably be calling on you. If you don't want to be called on, sit in back."

One thing which does surprise Proops are the number of high school and college classes that were inspired by "Whose Line."

"More schools are teaching improv in theater classes," he explained. "That's one of the nice legacies with the show."

Indeed, Proops said it's not unusual for the cast to see an improv team in the audience.

After all, who can be better teachers of unscripted comedy than the cast of "Whose Line Is It Anyway?"

"This is more of a reflection on our longevity than us being egotistical," Proops said. "We're sort of like the Harlem Globetrotters of improv. People have expectations that we'll mine comedy from unexpected places. Because we've been a team for so long, we know how to pass the ball, even when running backwards."

With a podcast called "The Smartest Man in the World" and more than 200 TV and movie credits to his name, Proops would love to make people laugh for as long as he can.

"I remember being Bob Hope in concert when he was in his early 80s," Proops said. "It was just him in front of a microphone and he was getting big laughs."

"If there was still a need for me to be making people laugh when I'm in my 80s, that is exactly what I am going to do."