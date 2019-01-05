SIOUX CITY -- The best place for your dog or cat on a cold winter's day is cuddled up next to you on the couch, according to Kelly Erie, public relations and volunteer manager for the Siouxland Humane Society.
"If it's too cold for you, it's definitely too cold for them," said Erie, who was slathered with licks as she dressed Ali, a 12-year-old male terrier mix looking for a home, in a fleece-covered shirt on a frigid Wednesday morning at the Sioux City shelter. "If it's cold outside, bring your pet inside. A pet's part of the family and they need to be treated just as that."
Erie said a dog's body type, hair coat and age all factor into how well the pet can tolerate the cold.
She said even dogs with thick coats, such as Siberian huskies and collies, need to have outdoor time limited when temperatures plummet. A dog left outside too long can develop frostbite on their ears, nose and paws, and hypothermia, a medical condition characterized by abnormally low body temperature. Signs of hypothermia in pets include shivering, lack of alertness, muscle stiffness, and shallow, slow breathing.
Clothing
Toy breeds, such as Chihuahuas and poodles, as well as dogs with short hair, will need a coat or sweater to keep them warm when they need to go outside to relieve themselves or get some exercise. You'll also want to bundle up puppies and older dogs.
"Even with a coat on, they can't be left outside for long periods of time," said Erie, who also recommends booties to protect paws.
Shelter
If you have a big dog that spends the majority of its time outside, Erie said that pet needs adequate shelter -- a doghouse a couple inches off the ground that is protected from the wind, insulated with hay or straw, and equipped with a flap at the entrance. A heated water dish is essential to keep the dog's water from freezing.
"Malamutes, collies and huskies, they sometimes don't want to be inside. That's OK," she said. "Just make sure that if you can't bring them inside they have that adequate shelter."
Check your engine
Stray cats have been known to seek shelter and warmth underneath cars, even crawling into an engine block and becoming trapped.
Before starting your car, Erie said you should take a minute to tap on your car's hood to allow a cat taking refuge inside a chance to escape.
"This just protects that cat from getting injured," she said.
Ice melt
The salt and antifreeze covering roads and sidewalks can make your pet sick if ingested. After a walk, Erie advises washing a dog's paws and wiping down its belly. Pet-friendly ice melt, which is free of dangerous chemicals, can be purchased at home improvement and pet stores.
"The salt can be very dangerous. Antifreeze is something that smells very sweet to pets. If they go to lick their paws, they can ingest that. We never want to see them ingest a chemical that's not very good for them," she said.
Cracked paws can be treated with Vaseline or cream purchased at your veterinarian's office, according to Erie.
ID tags
Make sure Fido and Fluffy are wearing collars with proper ID tags.
"In winter, with the snow, pets have a harder time if they become lost trying to find their way back," Erie said. "They can't smell as good during the wintertime. A good collar with proper ID helps out a lot."