SIOUX CITY -- You can learn a lot about a person by the way they crochet.
While Jeanne Grohn is a stickler when it comes to patterns, her sister Sue Raby-Struthers prefers more leeway when it comes to interlocking loops of yarn.
"I took up crochet because I remember our mother doing it when we were children," Grohn, a retired educator, said. "Our mother made these elaborate afghans that were stunning to look at."
As soon as Grohn discovered an Intermediate Crochet class was being offered at the Western Iowa Tech (WIT) Institute for Lifelong Learning, she and Raby-Struthers, a retired real estate agent, signed up for the class.
"The first class assignment was making a scarf," Raby-Struthers said, shaking her head. "I already owned enough scarves and didn't see the point in making another one. I wanted to crochet a bag and that's exactly what I did."
Instructor and self-described "crochet enthusiast" Crystal Huls can't help but smile at the dissimilar sisters.
"Jeanne follows the rules, worrying about making a mistake despite her talent," Huls said. "Sue is determined to do what moves her."
"My sister's more artistic that way," Grohn said.
"No, I just take more chances," Raby-Struthers interjected.
According to Huls, crocheting combines both artistic skills with a bit of intuition.
"Sometimes, you start crocheting what you think will be a hat," she said. "Then, you take a few unexpected turns and the hat turns into a blanket.
"The yarn will tell you what it wants to be," Huls added.
Marycae Madden simply wants to make a crocheted pillowcase that will fit the pillows she has at home.
"I make loose loops, which means my measurements are usually wonky," said Madden, who had previously taken Huls' Crochet Basic class. "I think the pillowcase might be a bit off."
"Don't worry about it," classmate Becky McKenny said, checking out Madden's pillowcase. "Nobody will know the difference except you."
A longtime special education teacher, McKenny started taking Lifelong Learning classes as a way to acquire new skills. An unexpected side benefit has been the friendships she's struck up with fellow Lifelong Learners.
"Marycae's been involved with Tangled Yarns (a weekly knitting circle hosted at the South Sioux City Public Library)," McKenny said. "I go to that as well."
"Several of us do," Huls said with a laugh. "Before you know it, my class will be infiltrating every yarn club in the area."
That's OK with Kathy Lantz, who thinks crocheting has a very important selling point.
"Crocheting is a lot better than golf," she said with a shrug. "My husband loves golf while I hate it. Crochet classes get me out of the house and in a social setting."
This becomes especially important as a person ages, said Lantz, a longtime English as a Second Language instructor.
"When I was working, I had a place to go, things to do and people whom I'd see every day," she said. "As soon as I retired, I quickly realized that everybody I knew was still working. It was time to branch out a bit."
Huls said that is a common feeling.
"I began teaching crochet classes a few years ago and, immediately, saw certain students sign up for my class over and over again," she said. "We've become less of a class and more like a club."
Which is fine by McKenny, who crocheted as a young woman before stopping after beginning a career and a family.
"When you're young, you don't have time," she said. "Now, I finally have the time."
Lantz nodded her heard in agreement.
"The best time to crochet is when you're home alone," she said. "The TV may be playing in the background, but you're engrossed by what you're making."
So, what is Raby-Struthers, the rebel crocheter, making? Most recently, she made gifts for her grandchildren, including a crocheted toy Easter bunny for her 1-year-old grandson.
"I liked making the bunny and my grandson sure likes it," she said. "That's the important part."