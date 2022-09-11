With unusual auction items and craft beer, Nature Calls raises funds for conservation education

SIOUX CITY -- The singer Meat Loaf (aka Marvin Lee Aday) may no longer be with us, but a handcrafted cutting board will allow you to memorialize the late "Rocky Horror Picture Show" star every time you're in the mood for prime rib.

"Woodcarver Lynn Jarvis loved Meat Loaf's song 'Bat Out of Hell' and he decided to decorate this spalted hackberry and walnut cutting with bat-shaped images," Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center program director Dawn Snyder explained. "If you like bats and if you like the singer Meat Loaf, you'll want this cutting board."

Batty art pieces are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to quirky items up for bid at the 18th annual Nature Calls, an auction fundraiser for the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, taking place Sept. 24 at the Sioux City Convention Center, 801 Fourth St.

"We try to include auction items a person couldn't get anywhere else," Snyder said.

That includes jewelry, photography printed on aluminum and, even, art pieces created by a few enterprising reptiles.

Riley-Rex and Clarabell, the Nature Center's three-toed box turtles, have gone all Jackson Pollock on a piece of canvas. Not to be outdone, ornate box turtle Oz and Mona have also contributed one-of-a-kind art.

"Anything that has a nature theme can have a place at our auction," Snyder said.

A person can bid on fishing packages, hotel stays, craft and more than 70 other live or silent auctions. Plus attendees will be able to see the handiwork of area artisans and nature-themed vendors showcasing their best stuff.

However, you don't have to be strictly an art or a nature lover to enjoy Nature Calls. Some people come solely for the beer.

"Our guests will be able to sample more than 75 craft beers, including products from four Siouxland breweries," Snyder said.

In addition, IPAs, ciders, lagers. select wines, nonalcoholic beverages and food items available throughout the evening.

But leave your fancy nighttime attire at home, please.

"Our 'blue jeans casual' dress code sets Nature Calls apart from other nonprofit fundraisers," Snyder said. "There's nothing stuffy around here."

The Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center's only fundraising event, Nature Calls is vital to the funding at the 4500 Sioux River Road facility.

In fact, Nature Calls has helped provide funding for such special programming as the Nature Center's indoor exhibits, the raptor house and the popular Discovery Forest Nature Playscape.

This year, only advance tickets will be available.

They may be purchased at the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road, online at woodburyparks.org or by calling 712-258-0838.

"I know people look forward to the event because of the relaxed atmosphere and unique combination of artists, beer and auction items," Snyder said. "They especially like that our goal is to raise funds for conservation education programs and exhibits."

After all, where else can you pick up a batty cutting board or artwork designed by turtles?