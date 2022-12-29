 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Woodbury County's COVID-19 transmission rate rises to 'medium', total positive tests decline

  • 0

A COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic by the Siouxland District Health Department is held at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. Officials expected to give 1,200 vaccinations Wednesday during the first of several such clinics planned.

SIOUX CITY — Although COVID-19 community transmission has risen to the "medium" level in Woodbury County, the number of positive tests being reported has dropped. 

Data updated by the Iowa Department of Public Health on Tuesday, shows 74 positive COVID-19 tests in the county, which is down from 140 positive tests reported on Dec. 20.

COVID-19 is circulating in the community, along with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which generally causes mild cold-like symptoms, influenza and other respiratory viruses.

The State Hygienic Laboratory at the University of Iowa reported 655 cases of RSV in Iowa from Dec. 11 to 17, down from 840 cases and 1,205 cases the previous two weeks. Overall state-wide flu activity was "high," according to the respiratory virus surveillance report.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID Data Tracker rates Woodbury County's COVID-19 community transmission level as medium. That level was calculated on Dec. 22 using data from Dec. 15 to 21.

People are also reading…

Omicron sublineages BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 have become dominant in the United States. The CDC describes these sublineages as "offshoots" or "grandchildren" of BA.5, a subvariant of the original omicron lineage.

When community transmission is medium, the CDC recommends that individuals stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and get tested if they have symptoms. Wearing a mask is advised on public transportation and when a person has symptoms, tests positive for the virus, or has been exposed to someone with COVID-19.

Those at high risk for severe illness should also consider wearing a mask indoors in public and taking additional precautions. The CDC says individuals may choose to wear a mask at any time as an additional precaution to protect themselves and others.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

City Government & Features Reporter

Butz, a Drake University graduate, has been at the Journal since 2005, covering a variety of beats, including public safety, health care and city government. She has won state and national awards, primarily for coverage of addiction and mental health.

Related to this story

Woodbury County continuing to see "low" COVID transmission

Woodbury County continuing to see "low" COVID transmission

Data updated by the Iowa Department of Public Health on Tuesday, shows 131 positive tests in the county, which is down from 172 positive tests reported on Dec. 6. COVID-19 is circulating in the community, along with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

Watch Now: Related Video

These are the worst foods and drinks for your teeth

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News