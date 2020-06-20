Working from home: For Journal staff, the good and the bad about working remotely

What was it like working from home?
For the better part of two months, The Journal's newsroom staff was scattered around Siouxland, gathering news remotely. Recently, we returned to the office and were able to weigh the good and the bad about the situation. Here are our observations:
COLE PAXTON, online editor:
GOOD: I loved the quiet that working from home offers. One of the coolest characteristics of the newsroom is seeing how the controlled chaos turns into a smooth product every day. But that means it's loud, and it can be difficult to get into your own world and crank out a long stretch of work uninterrupted. I live alone in an apartment complex with thick walls, so often the loudest sound was that of my fingers typing.
BAD: The downside of living in a small space: It's hard to have a designated work area. I tried to work from a small desk shoved into a corner of my living room, but it was hard to separate my work environment from my non-work environment. Desk and couch are barely socially distanced from one another. Throw in the fact that I used the same computer for work and non-work tasks, and it was almost impossible to keep any sort of boundary between the two.
DOLLY BUTZ, reporter:
GOOD: Being able to wear jeans and even sweatpants if I want to.
BAD: My German Shepherd, Nala, is the most amazing dog and my best friend, but she was not the greatest “co-worker” when it comes to desk work. Nala recently turned 10, but, most of the time, she still displays the energy of a 2-year-old dog. She’ll take toys out of her toy box and repeatedly drop them on the floor to get my attention. She placed toys, including one of her stuffed, squeaky newspapers, in my lap while I was trying to write and, after a couple throws, ask to take the game outside by hitting her nose on the doorknob. “Sorry pooch, but I’ve got deadlines to meet.”
Nala takes her job as chief homeland security officer very seriously, alerting me whenever one of my neighbors receives a package from UPS or FedEx. Nala also had to adjust to Zoom conference meetings. The first few times, whenever a certain editor would speak, Nala responded as if the home office was under siege.
NICK HYTREK, reporter:
GOOD: There are fewer distractions at home so I was able to be more productive. No commuting, either, so I didn't have to get up as early and I had more time at home in the evening.
BAD: The inability to talk through things or share ideas with others in person rather than on the phone or through email/text messages.
MIKE LEWIS, copy editor:
GOOD: The best thing about working from home was there’s much less distraction. At the office we have an open work space, and I find it hard to focus on my tasks when there are frequent conversations going on around me. Working from home, there are still interruptions in the form of emails and phone calls and texts, but it was much less intense. I like that.
Other things I liked about working from home were getting to see my wife more, eating dinner right after it is cooked (I usually work evening shifts), and not having to wear dress clothes.
Overall I found I really liked working from home. I know not all of my colleagues share this opinion.
BAD: The worst thing about working from home? Hard to think of something. I suppose the internet is a bit more reliable at the office than it is at my house. I'm glad I never had to deal with an internet outage right before deadline.
JUSTIN RUST, sports editor:
GOOD: It was easier to do laundry and not rely on fast food for meals. Sports can offer an interesting time schedule. Because of this, it's not exactly the easiest to always get as much laundry done as I want. Working from home, I could quickly grab my laundry from the washer.
In terms of meals, I would usually go grab something to eat from a fast food place or Casey's. As most know, I am not a small guy and this is one of the reasons why. I was able to cook from home more and try different recipes. I enjoy cooking so it was nice.
BAD: Not being around coworkers. I think I saw Zach James once in a couple of months. Bret Hayworth, who sits right next to me, I didn't see between early March and early June. Sending pages from my kitchen table definitely felt different, not just because it is my kitchen table but also because I was the only one in my apartment.
ZACH JAMES, assistant sports editor:
GOOD: In a weird way, it gave me an opportunity to reflect on several things and a chance to slow down from the pace that comes from covering multiple high schools. Don’t get me wrong, I love it with everything I have, but sometimes you have to take a deep breath, and the quarantine certainly did that.
The quarantine also taught me — again — as an adult that ordering in food isn’t always the best option. I enjoyed getting groceries on a weekly basis and using my kitchen appliances during times I normally wouldn’t.
BAD: There are simply too many distractions. I have an Apple TV and I peruse apps. I do like having background noise while I’m working, but having a video component with that tends to shift my eyes off my computer screen.
EARL HORLYK, reporter:
GOOD: No dress code enforced while working from home. Zippers, buttons and shoes are way overrated.
BAD: Figuring out how weird – and noisy – my neighborhood is. When I get home at night, my neighborhood seems incredibly tranquil. However in the middle of the day, it is a never-ending cacophony of barking dogs, garbage trucks and construction noises.
TIM HYNDS, photo editor:
GOOD: As a photographer, I am fortunate that I routinely file photographs into our computer systems from remote locations. So, the time at home was similar in that respect to a week spent at a sports tournament in Des Moines or Cedar Rapids.
What was not at all similar was that on many days, my two children were doing homework remotely, my wife was working at home and I was working at home. Physical “office” space (and internet bandwidth) for all of us to work efficiently was lacking. More so when all four of us were in separate teleconferences and trying not to disturb the others. The routine became that one child worked in the basement, the other in the living room, my wife at the kitchen table and I up in the home office.
BAD: Not having immediate, daily interaction with the Journal’s reporters. Good news photography complements good reporting and I greatly missed the ability to walk to a reporter’s desk to ask a question about a photo assignment. That interaction was sorely missed -- and was the worst part of working remotely.
BRET HAYWORTH, reporter:
GOOD: Working from home meant I had 50 minutes of extra time per day because of no driving to and from the office. Also, I was able to fit in some quick errands, such as throwing in a load of laundry while typing articles or walking five minutes to the post office.
In writing stories through the course of the day, I periodically informed my teen daughters on the latest coronavirus details as they popped up. Those are things I otherwise wouldn't have remembered to share with them, had I been writing those stories in the office.
BAD: I always prided myself on separating home life from work life, and that took a hit. It's harder not to sneak a peek at Twitter and email to keep up with breaking news.
I kept a very full day working so many coronavirus stories at home, and think I only wrote four in a couple of months without the word "coronavirus" in it. Writing so many stories for readers on how it impacts schools, businesses and elections also meant I don't get a break from the topic.
That's definitely impacted my mental health. On a recent furlough week, I not only slept all night, but also typically took two, yes two, naps per day.
DIANE DYKES, Weekender reporter:
GOOD: More background noise. I find it extremely hard to concentrate when it’s quiet. I like noise. Plus I can snack while I work and getting fresh hot tea is also a great perk to all of this.
Also, if I wanted to, I could actually cook my favorite foods for lunch, or do more quick meals using ground beef.
BAD: Not having an easy way to talk to people when I need something to do or to kill boredom. Not to mention that I can get distracted easily, especially while I play the waiting game. Plus the need to take a nap almost takes over, either from the constant snacking or just out of sheer boredom.
Working from home isn’t that bad ... but it gets frustrating.
BRUCE MILLER, editor
GOOD: Sweatpants and T-shirts. Easy access to the refrigerator. Zoom calls (they limit how long you can talk).
BAD: Days don't have distinct beginnings, middles and ends. Also, you can be distracted by the activity in your neighborhood and, like the neighbor in “Bewitched,” you know what’s going on everywhere. I also missed being around people. I realized I wouldn’t do well in solitary confinement.
MASON DOCKTER, reporter:
GOOD: Coffee and tea are at arm's reach -- it's much easier to make a pot of tea at home. And there's no big office drama if a couple of crumbs or a splash of coffee gets spilled on the floor.
My 21-year-old Buick could last another 21 years at this rate, given how few miles it was being driven. I like that. And there’s no road construction and awful detours inside my apartment.
I also felt more productive, somehow. The work just gets done, and yet I still felt at ease. If I needed a moment to collect my thoughts, or remember what it was I was going to do next, I might spend a moment visiting with Archie, the dog, who I've designated the West Side Bureau Chief. Or I might water the flowers on the porch. And before you know it, I remembered who I was going to call, and why.
I'm fairly sure I was working longer hours, but I didn't even realize it because I wasn't longing for home.
BAD: Zoom meetings. I didn't look that ugly, and neither does the interior of my house.
Besides that, I did miss wearing my pretty ties, tie clasps and pins, and hoping this will be the day somebody compliments me on them. While working from home I felt like a regular Beau Brummell if my shirt only had one coffee stain.
MIKE GORS, opinion page editor:
BAD: A major, weeks-long city infrastructure repair project began in the intersection next to my house the same week we started working from home.
GOOD: No interruptions. No distractions. Quiet (once the city repair project ended).
JESSE BROTHERS, multimedia producer:
GOOD: When working from home, I had the freedom to only work the necessary hours. I worked until a project was complete, and then relaxed at home because, well I was already there. Any downtime between projects was spent doing chores around the house or simply watching TV. Lunch was easy with our full kitchen nearby. I could always make my own lunch or bring food home to eat while I worked.
BAD: Work life blended in to home life. I tended to work more hours because ongoing projects were always close by and open on the computer. Also, distractions multiplied when the workspace was at home. Whether it’s the dishes needing to be done or the cat asking for attention, home life provided many opportunities for procrastination.
