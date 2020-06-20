Working from home: For Journal staff, the good and the bad about working remotely

GOOD: The best thing about working from home was there’s much less distraction. At the office we have an open work space, and I find it hard to focus on my tasks when there are frequent conversations going on around me. Working from home, there are still interruptions in the form of emails and phone calls and texts, but it was much less intense. I like that.

Other things I liked about working from home were getting to see my wife more, eating dinner right after it is cooked (I usually work evening shifts), and not having to wear dress clothes.

Overall I found I really liked working from home. I know not all of my colleagues share this opinion.

BAD: The worst thing about working from home? Hard to think of something. I suppose the internet is a bit more reliable at the office than it is at my house. I'm glad I never had to deal with an internet outage right before deadline.

JUSTIN RUST, sports editor:

GOOD: It was easier to do laundry and not rely on fast food for meals. Sports can offer an interesting time schedule. Because of this, it's not exactly the easiest to always get as much laundry done as I want. Working from home, I could quickly grab my laundry from the washer.