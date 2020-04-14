Working from home: Netflix, SITP playlist dominate choices

EDITOR'S NOTE: The Sioux City Journal newsroom staffers are now working from home. They continue to be just as busy interviewing, writing and editing during their work hours, but, like many of you, they've been filling their off hours with books, films, TV shows, videos and music. We'll share their choices this week.

What I'm watching: I'm not much of a television or movie person, but I did just finish the four-part series "SALT FAT ACID HEAT" on Netflix. It's a video companion to chef and food writer Samin Nosrat's book of the same name. Gorgeous cinematography. My favorite episodes were the two on salt and heat.

What I'm listening to: I'm a member of the Saturday in the Park music festival committee (no, I don't know the status of this year's festival other that what's already been reported, nor do I know who the musicians will be), so that should give you an idea that my taste in music is very eclectic. I'm fortunate that festival co-founder Dave Bernstein has created a Spotify playlist of the music that was played between the sets of last year's festival. Shuffling through that list is just like walking the festival ground on show day. Do a Spotify search for SITP and chill like the Fourth of July.