Working from home: What I'm watching, listening to and reading

EDITOR'S NOTE: The Sioux City Journal reporting staff began working from home last week. They continue to be just as busy contacting sources and writing stories during their work hours, but like many of you, they've been filling their off hours with books, films, TV shows, videos and music. We'll share their choices this week.
What I'm watching: I was watching "Alfred Hitchcock Presents" on Hulu, but they seem to have removed it from their listings in the last few days. If you're listening, Hulu, I'm not happy about this. And as always, Elmer Fudd, Popeye the Sailor, Betty Boop, Fred Flintstone and all their associates have been on my screen quite a lot.
What I'm listening to: Songs like Quicksilver Messenger Service's "Pride of Man," and various songs by CCR and the Animals. Anything that evokes a sort of grim, end-of-days kind of feeling. Music that suggests fun, gaiety and/or being around others is very inappropriate and should be discouraged.
What I'm reading: In print, I'm trying to read Mark Twain's "Roughing It," about his Civil War-era journey to Nevada with his brother. It's charming, but like most 19th century travelogues, there's too much granular detail about the trip itself. I assume readers of that era were excited to learn about mysterious new lands, but today most people have a rough idea of what Nevada looks like, and sagebrush does not warrant multiple descriptive paragraphs.
I got a book of Flannery O'Connor's short stories, which I plan to start seriously reading, and I should try and finish Sinclair Lewis's "It Can't Happen Here," which I stopped reading a few years ago.
I'm also reading "The Brave Little Toaster" on my phone, because apparently print versions of the book are quite hard to come by, which I find surprising. I'd say the book is better than the movie -- it has more of a simplistic, folksy quality. I'm considering re-reading the Frog and Toad and Winnie-the-Pooh books, because I'm a literary sort of person.
There's no longer any excuse not to read more.
What are your choices? Send an email to Bruce Miller at bmiller@siouxcityjournal.com.
