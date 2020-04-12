Working from home: What I'm watching, listening to and reading

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

EDITOR'S NOTE: The Sioux City Journal reporting staff began working from home last week. They continue to be just as busy contacting sources and writing stories during their work hours, but like many of you, they've been filling their off hours with books, films, TV shows, videos and music. We'll share their choices this week.

What I'm watching: I was watching "Alfred Hitchcock Presents" on Hulu, but they seem to have removed it from their listings in the last few days. If you're listening, Hulu, I'm not happy about this. And as always, Elmer Fudd, Popeye the Sailor, Betty Boop, Fred Flintstone and all their associates have been on my screen quite a lot.

What I'm listening to: Songs like Quicksilver Messenger Service's "Pride of Man," and various songs by CCR and the Animals. Anything that evokes a sort of grim, end-of-days kind of feeling. Music that suggests fun, gaiety and/or being around others is very inappropriate and should be discouraged.