SIOUX CITY -- What's the difference between a super fast jig and super-duper fast jig?
If you ask Erika Daniels, her 5-year-old daughter Athena had become a master of dancing in super-duper warp speed.
"Yeah, I don't know where she gets all that energy," the Sioux City woman said as Athena and approximately 25 similarly energetic kids learned how to dance, Lewis and Clark style. "She's really going for it."
Daniels and her family are weekly visitors to the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center's summer educational program.
At 10 a.m. Wednesday, younger kids can learn about the Corps of Discovery Expedition and perform a hands-on activity at the center, located at 900 Larsen Park Road. An hour later, older kids can get a more advanced lesson.
During July 17's Exploration Wednesday program, children learned that Lewis and Clark's colleagues utilized music and dance as entertainment to pass the time on the westward journey across the United States, according to assistant director Tracy Bennett.
"We know from (journals kept by Corps of Discovery Sgt.) Patrick Gass that the men stayed true to their mostly European roots," she explained. "They'd dance an Irish or Scottish jig while playing music on fiddles."
Or even more challenging, the men would hold a glass of water on top of their heads while performing a jig. The person who spilled the least amount of water would win the contest, Bennett said.
Wait, these guys challenged each other with water?
"OK, maybe the Corps of Discovery men were drinking something stronger than water," Bennett said. "However, for our hands-on kids activity, water will be just fine."
Indeed, Bennett and education coordinator Sara Olson handed out cups of water outside of the Interpretive Center.
"The purpose is to dance a jig to the music while keeping the water in the cup and not on your head," Olson said.
That didn't work out well for Colton Ehlers, an 11-year-old Sioux City boy who doused himself immediately.
"I don't care," he said, shaking off water from his hair that was dyed blue. "Getting wet feels nice on a hot day."
This wasn't the case with Samuel Vakulskas, 6, who was proud of his water-spilled-while-jigging ratio.
"I barely spilled any water at all," he said. "That was awesome!"
Another thing that was awesome, Samuel said, was learning more about Lewis and Clark in addition to their colleagues.
Which brings a smile to Olson's face.
"We know from the journals that the soldiers loved to listen to music and loved to dance," she said. "We know that there were at least two fiddles taken on the expedition."
And we imagine both fiddles got quite the workout.
The same might be said for Athena Daniels, who continued to jig even after the music had stopped.
"Athena's energy level is amazing," mom Erika Daniels allowed. "But I bet she'll need a nap this afternoon."