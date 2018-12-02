HOLSTEIN, Iowa -- A phrase decorates the massive city sign off Highway 20 at Holstein. It says, "Willkommen Freunde." That's German for "Welcome Friend."
Not far from the sign is a new motel, Boulders Inn and Suites, a Hardee's Restaurant and truck stop, all part of a multi-million dollar Holstein Travel Center development that opened a year or so in advance of the completion of a four-lane U.S. Highway 20, an event whose culmination was celebrated by a few hundred residents and state leaders at (where else?) Holstein in late October.
And not far from the new development stands Northwest Iowa's grandest avenue of flags, hundreds strong that honor the brave who protect this great land.
A few blocks away is the restored State Theatre, saved from bats and rain and pests, lovingly restored by a community that just eight years ago also built and opened the $2.5 million Rosemary Clausen Center for the Performing Arts at Ridge View High School.
And then there are the ball fields and the impressive Lohff-Schumann memorial Community Center, yet another example of a small community that pulled together by pooling resources and visions to build a site for folks and "freundes" of all ages to enjoy.
It is here within the Lohff-Schumann one often finds a pack of young people constructing a small stage while simultaneously story-boarding scenes and sketches, the brains and the brawn behind Ha Ha Holstein, a comedy club that continues to rise from a humble -- make that, laughable -- start one year ago.
Ha Ha Holstein presents its seventh show at 7 p.m. Dec. 15 at the Lohff-Schumann Memorial Community Center. Co-founders Andrew Snyder and Gracie Chance are excited about the support and feedback they've gotten since embarking on this comedy and improvisational project last December.
"In the beginning, I think it was a shock to a lot of people because we're all so young," Snyder said. "But, we're young and ambitious."
While hundreds of garage bands have formed and taken to the stage (or corner in a bar) throughout Siouxland through the years, rare is the time that a comedy troupe rises among these fields of corn and soybeans.
Ha Ha Holstein, named by Chance, has assembled the bodies and materials for a show every two months. They occasionally rely on audience suggestions for a mix of live and filmed sketches.
"We were in improv in high school and we just wanted to start our own show," said Snyder, a student who recently returned from a semester of study at the American Musical and Dramatic Academy in Hollywood, California.
"I had visited there two summers and went there as an acting major," Snyder said, detailing how he and his peers were released into the streets to find subject matter for laughs. Snyder did a "man on the street" sketch whereupon he asked southern California residents and tourists to offer their views of his native Iowa.
"One person from Canada drew Iowa in the shape of a pig," he said.
"I worked on my improv skills there during class," Snyder said. "The semester ended in October. I'll go back to school at some point and major in theater, that much was verified for me in the experience."
Until then, he's gaining experience on stage through Ha Ha Holstein, joining Chance and performers Connor Pickhinke, Madeline Else, Anya Kistenmacher, Alex Movall, Kyra Martin and Ben Todd -- a group that represents a mix of Ridge View alums and current Ridge View students.
When asked to describe the show in a sentence, Chance said, "It's a mix of 'SNL' ('Saturday Night Live') and 'Whose Line Is It?'
"There's an unwritten rule in our group about the sketches we work on," Chance added, "and that is to say yes to everything and go with it."
Ha Ha Holstein hosted a show on Father's Day and the co-founders said they enjoyed a bit that involved having their fathers join them on stage for a role reversal, where the performers acted like their fathers and vice versa.
"Throughout the sketch it was like a group therapy session," Snyder said. "That was fun for us, a cool experience to be able to have your parent up there making fun of us in front of people."
Members of Ha Ha Holstein gather a couple of times per week to block scenes and bounce dialogue off one another. Snyder, who works at the Lohff-Schumann Memorial Community Center, meets with Chance several times per week to build ideas.
Chance and Martin earned all-state laurels in high school large-group speech, while Martin added an individual all-state speech honor. Snyder landed a pair of all-state honors in high school speech in recent years.
"It's all about our group," he continued. "In some scenes, we're not sure about where it's going. We do know this: If it goes down, we go down together!"
There is no charge for Ha Ha Holstein, a group that offers material they say would be rated PG-13. Rather, members accept freewill donations from audience members, nearly all of them "freundes" from in and around Holstein. The donations help pay for their use of space inside the community center while keeping alive another branch of the arts in a community where performance seems very much alive and well.