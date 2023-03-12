SIOUX CITY — Curator Christopher Atkins thinks "every kid is born an artist."

On a recent Tuesday afternoon in a gallery at the Sioux City Art Center, Atkins adjusted a framed watercolor painting of a girl in a pink and purple dress walking through a birch tree forest.

The painting, entitled "Follow Your Dreams," by Ashlynn Grimsley, a sixth-grader at Holy Cross, is one of nearly 70 artworks by middle school students on display in the Art Center's 34th Annual Youth Art Month Exhibition, which runs through April 9.

Youth Art Month Exhibition Kim Albracht, education coordinator, talks about the selection process for the student artwork displayed in the Sioux City Art Center’s 34th A…

Seventeen art teachers from 15 schools in the tri-state area submitted 356 entries to the Art Center. Then, Shelby Prindaville, Head of the Visual Arts Department at Morningside University, selected 69 of those pieces for the exhibition.

Atkins said the show has a little bit of everything, from oil pastel pear and succulent drawings to mixed media self-portraits and clay whistles.

"You're going to see some branding in some of the pieces. You'll see kids kind of getting their first exposure to identity. You're going to see a lot of animals. You'll see a lot of sports," Atkins said.

Youth Art Month Exhibition A clay sculpture called "Monster Box," which was made by Peyton Salberg, a West Middle School eighth grader, is displayed in the Sioux City Ar…

Youth Art Month (YAM) is a nationwide recognition and celebration of quality primary and secondary school art education.

YAM began as Children's Art Month in 1961, renamed Youth Art Month in 1969 to promote the value of art education for all K-12 students. Events such as the Youth Art Month Exhibition encourage public support for art education programs in local schools and communities.

Youth Art Month Exhibition Kim Albracht, education coordinator, looks at sculptures on display in the Sioux City Art Center's 34th Annual Youth Art Month Exhibition.

West Middle School sixth grader Kim Nguyen's "Pastel Canvas" was awarded Best in Show honors. The colorful watercolor and black glue artwork was featured on the exhibit's postcards.

"Kids are so drawn to it. They ask me, 'Is this free? Can I have this?'" Kim Albracht, Art Center education coordinator, said of the postcards. "I feel like there's something about this art. The kids that see it really go, 'I feel something with this. I want this.'"

Youth Art Month Exhibition This painting called "Pastel Canvas," which was created by Kim Nguyen, a West Middle School sixth grader, won Best in Show in the Sioux City A…

Atkins said it's nice for the students to have their creativity affirmed by having their artwork on display for the public to view.

"I think these kinds of assignments help kids think about creativity at a very, very early age," he said. "When we have an exhibition like this, it kind of affirms seeing the arts as valuable and hopefully as a career."

Youth Art Month Exhibition A clay sculpture called "Clowning Around," which was created by Brecken Doran, a West Middle School seventh grader, is on display in the Sioux…