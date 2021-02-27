Zoom becomes important for Siouxland speech and debate contests in the COVID age

"I got to wear a mask with a see-through mouth," Juan Fuentes said, modeling a mask that's somewhat "Joker-esque" in appearance. "With this mask, people could see what I was saying."

Like Vanderloo, Braunstein and Mace, senior Fuentes secured an all-state nod for choral reading at thus year's IHSSA. Similar to Braunstein for his work in "Spamalot," Fuentes was also nominated for "The Addams Family" in the musical theater category.

"Especially in the choral reading categories, you have to really be out there with your performance," Fuentes explained.

That was especially challenging when he was a ninth-grader.

"I was really quiet back then," Fuentes said. "(Being in speech and debate) has allowed me to break out of my shell."

Braunstein nodded his head in agreement.

"When I see Jacob's wit or Carter's poise or Juan's love of performing, it makes me want to raise my game," he said.

Mace was also quick to credit coaches like Kuiken, Nate Irwin and Kindall Todd.

"They encourage us to try new things and to get out of our comfort zones," he said.

Which isn't too difficult to do, Kuiken said.