Los Angeles County reopens beaches closed by virus concerns

Pressure is building to reopen more quickly than Newsom’s four-stage plan — still in its second phase. Three northern counties — Sutter, Yuba and Modoc — have defied the rules and permitted gyms, hair salons and dine-in restaurants to reopen without state permission.

On Tuesday, the Professional Beauty Federation of California sued Newsom and his administration, calling the rules vague and arbitrary and arguing that they are “criminalizing the jobs these 500,000-plus state-licensed professionals perform in every community.”

Meantime, seven rural Northern California counties — El Dorado, Butte, Lassen, Nevada, Placer, Amador and Shasta — that have not had a single virus death were the first to win state permission to reopen their economies. Each certified they have had minimal impact from the pandemic, have plans for a safe reopening and can adequately react if there is a resulting surge in infections.

Twenty-three more of California’s 58 counties are negotiating with state health officials to move more swiftly, according to Newsom. They include Sutter and Yuba counties.

San Diego County, California’s second-largest, complained in a letter to Newsom on Monday that the state’s criteria for a more rapid reopening are unrealistic for large counties.