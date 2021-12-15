 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Luxury brand Chanel chooses Unilever's Nair as CEO

  • 0
France Chanel CEO

FILE - Models wear creations for the Chanel Spring-Summer 2021 fashion collection during Paris fashion week on Oct. 6, 2020. The luxury fashion house Chanel has chosen Leena Nair, an industry outsider from India and longtime executive at Unilever, to be its new CEO.

 Vianney Le Caer - invision linkable, Invision

The luxury fashion house Chanel has chosen Leena Nair, an industry outsider from India and longtime executive at Unilever, to be its new CEO.

Nair said in a Twitter post that she was “humbled and honored to be appointed the Global Chief Executive Officer of @CHANEL, an iconic and admired company.”

The news made a huge splash in India, Nair’s birthplace on Wednesday, where she received scores of congratulations and compliments to her announcement, one calling her a “serial glass-ceiling breaker.”

While Nair, 52, is not a part of the Paris fashion scene, Chanel has a wide range of products in addition to its fashion designs.

Nair, who was heading Unilever's human resources, is due to step into her new role in January. Her appointment is seen back home as a sign of the rising stature of Indian business leaders, especially women.

In her social media posts, Nair has described India-born former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi as a friend and mentor.

People are also reading…

British consumer goods giant Unilever describes Nair as its first woman, first Asian and youngest ever chief human resources officer. She joined Unilever in 1992 in India and advanced up the ranks.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bailey Scout Bata

Bailey Scout Bata was born on Oct. 28 at St. Luke's in Sioux City to Krissi (Davis) Bata and Luke Bata of Sioux City.

Biden admin reveals 60 finalists for $1B in economic grants

Biden admin reveals 60 finalists for $1B in economic grants

WASHINGTON (AP) — Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on Monday announced 60 finalists for $1 billion in economic development grants tied to the Biden administration's coronavirus relief package and aimed at improving job training and regional industry partnerships.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Investment apps are similar to gambling

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News