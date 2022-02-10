 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Massachusetts game show winner gets trip to New Hampshire

  • 0

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts contestant on “The Price Is Right” was hoping to win a getaway to some tropical locale during a recent appearance on the game show.

Instead she won a trip to neighboring New Hampshire.

Catherine Graham had already won a firepit and a love seat when she was picked to go on stage and play “Side By Side” with host Drew Carey.

Then she found out she'd be playing for a trip to New Hampshire, just across the border from Massachusetts. She won by correctly guessing the value of the prize was $7,696 instead of $9,676.

Graham confessed she was hoping for somewhere a bit more exotic than the “Live Free or Die” state, which she said she’s already visited “a million times.”

“I just wish it was Tahiti or some place, or Bora Bora. A cruise around the world maybe,” Graham told WBZ-TV, laughing.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

YODER: Let us encourage one another

YODER: Let us encourage one another

“Let us not give up meeting together, as some are in the habit of doing, but let us encourage one another and all the more as you see the day …

Watch Now: Related Video

Instagram rolls out bulk delete features and more

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News