Memorial Day: Expect crowded airports, packed Florida hotels

MIAMI (AP) — Expect crowded airports and busy hotels, and tough luck finding an inexpensive rental car if you're traveling to Florida for the Memorial Day holiday weekend. But if you need a last-minute COVID-19 shot, Miami International Airport is the place to be.

“We are now expecting more than 115,000 passengers each day this weekend through Tuesday, which is equal to what we had pre-pandemic in 2019," Greg Chin, communications director for the Miami-Dade Aviation Department, said in an email.

As an added bonus, travelers are being offered the COVID-19 vaccine in some spots.

Henry Hernandez and Karina Gonzalez, of Bogota, Colombia, said they were grateful to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine when they arrived at Miami International Airport on Friday morning. The Florida Emergency Management Agency organized the effort, which runs through May 30.

The couple traveled to Miami with their children, Juan Sebastian, 2, and Laura, 6, to visit family in nearby Miami Gardens. It is their first trip since the coronavirus pandemic began.

“We had no idea we were able to get vaccinated. ... There are no vaccines in Colombia,” he said.